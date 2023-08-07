Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. (0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO

(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO

Save
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO

(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Windows(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Minato City, Japan
  • Architects: KOKUYO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ABC Trading, Kokuyo, PARAMOUNT GLASS MFG
  • Design: Tomoyuki Kobayashi, Hatsune Takegaki, Nobusuke Harimura, Jin Shimazaki
  • Digital Fabrication Art: Daichi Sakaguchi, Koshiro Yamaguchi
  • Furniture Design: Kazutaka Ooki, Shuichiro Tabata, Akira Shimizu, Ryodai Mizuno, Wataru Atsumi, Wataru Sato, Takashi Ueda
  • Project Planning: VUILD, inc.
  • City: Minato City
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. KOKUYO has opened a digital fabrication studio in its office THE CAMPUS to launch a new business that utilizes digital fabrication technology. During diversifying work styles, KOKUYO aspires to build a new base and introduce technology to support the next era of manufacturing and space design.

Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Image 13 of 13
Plan
Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

The concept of the studio is a testing ground for exploring the unknown possibilities of manufacturing. The studio is equipped with a 3-axis digital woodworking machine "ShopBot" and a variety of tools to create an environment where ideas can take shape immediately without the need for costly molds. The studio aims to create new value by spreading the culture of "prototyping" within the company and eliminating the traditional barriers between "makers" and "users" through repeated prototyping and verification with customers and partners. The studio's name "(0,0,0)" is derived from the x --, y --, and z axes that characterize "ShopBot" and the prototype as the "starting point" of manufacturing, where the first forms and ideas are generated.

Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

All the furniture in the studio is prototypes created through collaboration between KOKUYO employees and VUILD, a company with expertise in digital fabrication technology.  The outcomes are experimental combinations of KOKUYO's prefabricated components and wood parts. For example, a new chair was created by attaching a seat made of wood, cut, and assembled on top of swivel chair legs. Other components were attached in place of the seat to create a lamp and a planter. In addition to simply cutting out planks of wood, they are taking advantage of the processing features of the "ShopBot" to bend wood with slits and produce tables that expand and contract in a bellows-like shape, challenging themselves to create original new designs with their own free ideas. In front of the studio is a large artwork that wraps an entire column. The art, which appears to be parasitic on the architecture and erode the space, consists of more than 1,000 pieces of wood with the "C" of THE CAMPUS as the key element and was created as a symbol of the expansion of new manufacturing through digital fabrication from this location.

Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Table
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

By using digital data to collaborate with manufacturing sites around Japan, local production for local consumption becomes possible. It also aims to create a sustainable environment by promoting forestry revitalization and forest conservation through the effective use of local timber and thinned wood.

Save this picture!
(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO - Interior Photography, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:108-8710, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KOKUYO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesJapan
Cite: "(0,0,0) studio genten Office / KOKUYO" 07 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005016/00-0-studio-genten-office-kokuyo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags