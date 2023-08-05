Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito

Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior Photography, ChairLaboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior PhotographyLaboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Windows, ShelvingLaboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior PhotographyLaboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Adaptive Reuse
Kadoma, Japan
Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tatsuya Tabii

A laboratory renovation project for Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. - A laboratory renovation project for Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., which develops and produces various electronic devices. Due to the preconditions of the project, where it is difficult to change existing walls, ceilings, equipment, etc., the inside of the existing frame is made possible by original fixtures using single pipes (counters, benches, storage shelves, exhibition space, whiteboards, perforated board walls, etc.). The intention was to create a diverse range of venues. The existing heavy workbench is reused, and the color scheme is set based on the color of its legs.

Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Tatsuya Tabii
Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Image 23 of 24
Diagram 02
Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Windows, Shelving
© Tatsuya Tabii
Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Tatsuya Tabii

“Focusing on the color of ready-made heavy fixtures that I have never paid attention to before” and “Thinking about what can be done with general-purpose materials such as single pipe pipes (single pipe for construction 48.6φ / single pipe for agriculture 25.4φ) As a creative space where various things such as "things" will be created in the future, I hope that this kind of creative thinking will be propagated to the engineers working here and help their creative activities.

Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii
Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Image 22 of 24
Diagram 01
Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior Photography, Table
© Tatsuya Tabii

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. SIDE TABLEWAGON made from waste material - This is a bench-side table and caster wagon designed for the renovation of the laboratory of Panasonic Industries Co., Ltd. The top plate is made from waste material from the opening of the sink, which is generated when manufacturing artificial marble kitchen counters. We used the characteristic corner shape of the opening as it is, and designed the structure and shape of the furniture using that shape as a clue.

Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito - Interior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii

Project location

Address:Kadoma, Osaka, Japan

About this office
kvalito
Office

Cite: "Laboratory Renovation for Panasonic Industry / kvalito" 05 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004997/laboratory-renovation-for-panasonic-industry-kvalito> ISSN 0719-8884

