Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten

Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten

Save
Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten

Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHousing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Wood, Brick, Facade, ConcreteHousing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHousing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Interior Photography, WindowsHousing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bad Aibling, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schels, Lanz, PK Odessa

Text description provided by the architects. Against the background of "Build Simply", we developed a simple type of house for the WOGENO property, which is accessed via a common entrance, that leads to two central stairwells.

Save this picture!
Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Wood, Brick, Facade, Concrete
© Schels, Lanz, PK Odessa
Save this picture!
Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Schels, Lanz, PK Odessa
Save this picture!
Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Image 12 of 20
Plan

The house is based on a clear grid of 3.10 m, which relates well to planned timber construction. The supporting structure is reduced to the solid, elongated access core, and the supporting outer walls are made of solid (and insulating) cross-laminated timber panels, which contain a minimal proportion of glue.

Save this picture!
Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Schels, Lanz, PK Odessa
Save this picture!
Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Image 15 of 20
Section

Eight apartments are planned for each floor. The number and variability of the different possible apartments is considerable despite - or perhaps because of - this very simple basic structure.

Save this picture!
Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Schels, Lanz, PK Odessa
Save this picture!
Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Schels, Lanz, PK Odessa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Florian Nagler Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "Housing in Bad Aibling / Florian Nagler Architekten" 06 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004993/housing-in-bad-aibling-florian-nagler-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags