World
House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Facade
House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Windows, Beam
House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Pähl, Germany
House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pk.Odessa, Sebastian Schels, Markus Lanz

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Mitterfischen is not a very large house, but a house that offers a variety of options. It mainly consists of a two-story room with a few small rooms attached to two levels.

House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Facade
© Pk.Odessa, Sebastian Schels, Markus Lanz

In terms of construction, we combined two materials and construction methods that we first explored for ourselves at the research houses in Bad Aibling.

House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Windows, Beam
© Pk.Odessa, Sebastian Schels, Markus Lanz
House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Pk.Odessa, Sebastian Schels, Markus Lanz

The garage, the ground floor, and the small connecting element were built as a single shell of unreinforced concrete (the outer walls with infra-lightweight concrete).

House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Image 15 of 20

The ceiling above the ground floor, the walls of the upper floor, and the roof consist mainly of insulating, solid wooden elements.

House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pk.Odessa, Sebastian Schels, Markus Lanz

Florian Nagler Architekten
Wood
Concrete

Residential Architecture
Houses
Germany

