House in Mitterfischen / Florian Nagler Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Mitterfischen is not a very large house, but a house that offers a variety of options. It mainly consists of a two-story room with a few small rooms attached to two levels.

In terms of construction, we combined two materials and construction methods that we first explored for ourselves at the research houses in Bad Aibling.

The garage, the ground floor, and the small connecting element were built as a single shell of unreinforced concrete (the outer walls with infra-lightweight concrete).

The ceiling above the ground floor, the walls of the upper floor, and the roof consist mainly of insulating, solid wooden elements.