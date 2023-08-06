Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio

Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio

Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars
Taito City, Japan
  Architects: Ryohei Tanaka, Kazuki Nishimura, G ARCHITECTS STUDIO Director: Issay Kitagawa/ GRAPH Co. Ltd.
  Director: Issay Kitagawa, GRAPH Co. Ltd.
  Branding: GRAPH Co. Ltd., Issay Kitagawa, Ai Hachinohe, GRAPH Co. Ltd.
  Graphic Design: GRAPH Co. Ltd., Issay Kitagawa, Haruka Yamada, Yuka Tanaka, GRAPH Co. Ltd.
  Clients: Hiroyosi Ishikawa, Atsushi Ohono / Redtech.co.ltd
  City: Taito City
  Country: Japan
Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Tokyo's old town Asakusa. The street approaching the 1400-year-old Asakusa temple is a popular tourist spot. It is a two-story wooden building situated at the end of a narrow street, just off the main street. We transformed a 70-year-old stamp shop into a restaurant.

Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Daisuke Shima
Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio
Site Section
Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Daisuke Shima

We kept the old building as it was, and installed two geometrical forms: the green walls on the ground floor, and the pink ellipsoid object on the ceiling on the first floor.

Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio
Concept

The green walls attract attention from the street. They also function as bearing walls, supporting the tilted structure after the neighboring house was taken down.

Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Daisuke Shima
Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio
Plan - After Renovation
Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Daisuke Shima

The pink disk is a modern homage to the tearoom, a traditional Japanese architectural style. We changed the round disk to an ellipsoid shape so that it fits the size of the room. It is hanging at a height of 1850mm from the floor and was painted pink. When you sit on the tatami floor and look up, the color effect makes it impossible to keep a viewpoint, and as a result, the depth feels lost. This gives the narrow tearoom-like space a special, tense, atmosphere.

Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Interior Photography
© Daisuke Shima
Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Daisuke Shima

This restaurant also functions as a tourist information center for the Oku Asakusa area. Oku Asakusa is traditionally well-known as a red-light district - such as Yoshiwara - and there are many bars and many colorful signs. The green walls and the pink object symbolize such places.

Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Daisuke Shima
Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio
Plan - Existing
Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Daisuke Shima

Finally, we would like to explain our use of "shakkei", a traditional method used for Japanese gardening. We created a small tsuboniwa (spot garden) by the entrance of the ground floor and at the end of the first floor. You can see the neighbor's traditional Japanese house on the further side, and also from the window facing the street, you see the new landmark of the area "Tokyo Sky Tree", which was visually "trimmed" by the very narrow alley. We tried to bring in the old and new "shakkei" to this little restaurant.

Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Daisuke Shima

*Additional notes: The name of the restaurant "cya shitu nigou (Tearoom Nigo )" means it is the client's second business (Nigo means second in Japanese). But it also implies "second woman", meaning adulterous lover, evoking the association of the red-light district.

Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Windows
© Daisuke Shima

Project location

Address:Asakusa, Taito City, Tokyo 111-0032, Japan

G architects studio
Wood

Cite: "Tearoom Nigo / G architects studio" 06 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

