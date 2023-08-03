Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos

Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos

Save
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos

Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, BeamCasa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, FacadeCasa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, FacadeCasa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, HandrailCasa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The main objective in designing this house was to preserve the 70-year-old guava tree that was moved from Morelia to Mexico City and became the central axis of the project. Thanks to its central location, the immediate context of the project has interesting and particular characteristics that favored the integration of the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Image 21 of 23
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Jaime Navarro

Another intention of the project was for its design and layout to provide views of the entire property through its transparency on the ground floor, thus allowing the contemplation of the site's breadth. Considering the architectural program, the decision was made to design the house in two volumes that are connected by a bridge, which crosses two strategically designed courtyards that allow for temperature regulation inside through cross ventilation, taking advantage of the climatic conditions of the area throughout the year. 

Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Windows
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Image 22 of 23
Roof plan
Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Jaime Navarro

The main courtyard is larger and functions as the core of the house and the main visual focal point, housing the recovered guava tree transplanted in a pot with a utility bench. This space opens up to the living room, dining room, and game room, having a direct relationship with the complementary gardens, integrating these common areas to be enjoyed together. 

Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Image 23 of 23
Main facade
Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Jaime Navarro

The secondary courtyard was conceived as an outdoor dining area with direct communication to the kitchen and a view of the main courtyard, which is surrounded by the two volumes that house the rest of the program, as well as a large floating wall that embraces the house. The private areas were integrated on the second level of both volumes, where the configuration of the master bedroom stands out, formed by large slabs and floating concrete elements.

Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jaime Navarro

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos" [Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos] 03 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004983/casa-patios-ricardo-yslas-gamez-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags