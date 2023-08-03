Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura

Save this picture! © Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro

Site Supervision: Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura

City: Xangri-lá

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Gardens, nothing defines this project better than its name. A residence in which landscape and architecture have come together to set the tone for a desired living space by a woman passionate about vegetation. Designed by Stemmer Rodrigues and located in Xangri-lá, RS, the external and internal gardens smoothly connect the various sectors that make up the house.

There are 407 m² of constructed area, divided into two floors, and its exposed concrete construction features wooden and glass components.

The first garden, external, is located next to the walkway. It is immediately followed by a semi-internal garden, under the openwork of the facade canopy, which welcomes visitors and provides privacy to the entrance hall, office, and powder room. From the hall, a Cumaru wood pergola, covered in glass between two other gardens, leads those who enter to the main volume of the residence. These gardens, protected from the wind, allow for the cultivation of herbs and spices that supply the kitchen and fruits that bring joy to the birds and the resident.

On the ground floor, all paths lead to the sunny verandas of the large living room, with an integrated kitchen, and the master suite, which opens onto the patio and the pool. The second floor of the residence houses the other suites, facing the lake, and the intimate lounge, providing autonomy and privacy to guests.

Through the extensive glass sliding doors, the social area, interior and exterior, seamlessly integrate with a natural movement of the gaze. A small grassy area with medium-sized vegetation creates a welcoming space that extends the living room to the exterior. The pool, with its curved design, forms a water mirror that mimics the lake in front of it.

Since the conception of the project, sustainability has influenced technical and design choices. Its architectural form was designed to take advantage of the best solar orientation, seeking thermal comfort and minimizing the need for artificial climate control. During the project's realization, there was a concern to specify materials from the region, and subsequently, local labor was used during construction.