World
Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Xangri-lá, Brazil
  • Architects: Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  407
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro
  • Site Supervision: Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura
  • City: Xangri-lá
  • Country: Brazil
Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. Gardens, nothing defines this project better than its name. A residence in which landscape and architecture have come together to set the tone for a desired living space by a woman passionate about vegetation. Designed by Stemmer Rodrigues and located in Xangri-lá, RS, the external and internal gardens smoothly connect the various sectors that make up the house.

Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro
Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro

There are 407 m² of constructed area, divided into two floors, and its exposed concrete construction features wooden and glass components.

Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro
Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Image 22 of 24
Ground floor plan
Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro

The first garden, external, is located next to the walkway. It is immediately followed by a semi-internal garden, under the openwork of the facade canopy, which welcomes visitors and provides privacy to the entrance hall, office, and powder room. From the hall, a Cumaru wood pergola, covered in glass between two other gardens, leads those who enter to the main volume of the residence. These gardens, protected from the wind, allow for the cultivation of herbs and spices that supply the kitchen and fruits that bring joy to the birds and the resident.

Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Column, Garden, Beam
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro

On the ground floor, all paths lead to the sunny verandas of the large living room, with an integrated kitchen, and the master suite, which opens onto the patio and the pool. The second floor of the residence houses the other suites, facing the lake, and the intimate lounge, providing autonomy and privacy to guests.

Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Column
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro
Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro

Through the extensive glass sliding doors, the social area, interior and exterior, seamlessly integrate with a natural movement of the gaze. A small grassy area with medium-sized vegetation creates a welcoming space that extends the living room to the exterior. The pool, with its curved design, forms a water mirror that mimics the lake in front of it.

Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Kitchen, Chair
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro
Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro

Since the conception of the project, sustainability has influenced technical and design choices. Its architectural form was designed to take advantage of the best solar orientation, seeking thermal comfort and minimizing the need for artificial climate control. During the project's realization, there was a concern to specify materials from the region, and subsequently, local labor was used during construction.

Jardins House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gabriel Konrath e Marta Ribeiro

