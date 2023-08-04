"This is Air:" The National Gallery of Victoria Announces Architecture Commission by Nic Brunsdon

The National Gallery of Victoria 2023 Architecture Commission has chosen a colossal inflatable sphere, named (This is) Air, as its centerpiece. This unique creation is a collaboration between architect Nic Brunsdon and ENESS, aiming to bring the invisible into view by highlighting a fundamental aspect of life: breathing air.

The installation uses air as its primary construction material, undergoing continuous transformation throughout the day. Moreover, the structure expands and contracts in a natural rhythm, similar to that of air. This poignant exploration of air and time will result in a fully inflated spherical structure standing at an impressive height of over 14 meters, evoking a feeling of uplifting optimism.

Throughout the day, the structure will release consistent bursts of air, creating cloud-like patterns, and then gradually fill up again. This interactive display encourages viewers to contemplate humanity's connection to the vital yet often unnoticed element of air. By giving visibility, sound, and sensation to air, the artwork emphasizes the level of global dependence on this finite resource, which is increasingly being impacted by environmental changes.

The Architecture Commission for this year is a significant part of the 2023 NGV Triennial exhibition, which aims to encourage discourse among contemporary art, design, and architecture, providing a visually captivating and intellectually stimulating perspective on the present world. The NGV Triennial 2023 circles around three core themes: Magic, Matter, and Memory. Nic Brunsdon's architectural concept aligns with the Matter theme, which explores the convergence of nature, materials, and craftsmanship, prompting viewers to contemplate the interconnectedness of biology, geology, and physics and their interdependence on natural systems.

The annual NGV Architecture Commission offers a platform for Australian designers and architects to realise an ambitious new work of ephemeral architecture that pushes their practice into new and surprising frontiers. This series truly exemplifies the NGV’s commitment to uplifting Australia’s outstanding design and architecture practitioners and showcasing their achievements to a global audience. -- Tony Ellwood AM, Director, NGV

The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is an arts and culture museum in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Beginning in 2017, the NGV announced its own Triennial, to be held every three years to celebrate contemporary arts and design. The next Triennial featured the “Anti-Pavilion”, where Other Architects and Retallack Thompson designed a site-specific installation in the sculpture garden at the NGV. In 2019, Yhonnie Scarce and Melbourne Architecture Studio were the 2019 NGV Architecture Commission winners.