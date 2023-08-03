Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio

Save this picture! Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio

+ 25

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family house, located on Camino del Llor de Sant Boi de Llobregat, is conceived from a simple premise: to protect and enclose itself from close neighbors and streets, opening to the East and South to take full advantage of sunlight.

Thus, the house unfolds on the plot forming 3 closed volumes (staircase, pantry, and toilets) with organic shapes, while the other two remaining facades are much more permeable and Cartesian. This fact is also reflected in the structure. The main body of the house, is a wooden frame box supported by a single pillar; the other three totems, on the other hand, are made of reinforced concrete and are attached to the main volume.

This diversity of materials and construction systems is nothing but a dialogue of contrasts: the hardness, opacity, and roughness of the concrete volumes, towards the whiteness, transparency, and domesticity of wood and glass.

The organicism of these bodies is used to create the entrance to the house, as well as to better guide the light into the interior. The ground floor is organized without the use of partitions, through furniture that promotes the richness of circulation around, as well as multiple exits to the garden.