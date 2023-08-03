Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio

Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio

Save
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio

Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, StairsLlor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenLlor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Facade, Sink, BeamLlor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior PhotographyLlor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail
Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain
  • Architects: Jorge Vidal Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  326
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio
Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family house, located on Camino del Llor de Sant Boi de Llobregat, is conceived from a simple premise: to protect and enclose itself from close neighbors and streets, opening to the East and South to take full advantage of sunlight.

Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio
Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Facade, Sink, Beam
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio
Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Image 26 of 30
Axo

Thus, the house unfolds on the plot forming 3 closed volumes (staircase, pantry, and toilets) with organic shapes, while the other two remaining facades are much more permeable and Cartesian. This fact is also reflected in the structure. The main body of the house, is a wooden frame box supported by a single pillar; the other three totems, on the other hand, are made of reinforced concrete and are attached to the main volume.

Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Facade
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio
Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio
Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio

This diversity of materials and construction systems is nothing but a dialogue of contrasts: the hardness, opacity, and roughness of the concrete volumes, towards the whiteness, transparency, and domesticity of wood and glass.

Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio
Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Image 28 of 30
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio

The organicism of these bodies is used to create the entrance to the house, as well as to better guide the light into the interior. The ground floor is organized without the use of partitions, through furniture that promotes the richness of circulation around, as well as multiple exits to the garden.

Save this picture!
Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
Cortesía de Jorge Vidal Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jorge Vidal Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailSpain
Cite: "Llor House / Jorge Vidal Studio" [Casa Llor / Jorge Vidal Studio] 03 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004958/llor-house-jorge-vidal-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags