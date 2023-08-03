Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. China
  5. LYCEUM School / DL Atelier

LYCEUM School / DL Atelier

Save
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier

LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamLYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, WindowsLYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardLYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, StairsLYCEUM School / DL Atelier - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Schools
Chongzuo, China
  • Architects: DL Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
  • Architecture/Interior/Landscape: DL Atelier (Liu Yang, Hu Mohuai, Sun Xinye, Duan Qi，Ding Yuewen, Fang Zhengxin)
  • Planting: Jian Sijian
  • Construction: China Supply & Logistics Planning &Architectural Design & Research Institute Co.,Ltd.
  • Vi Design: SURE Design
  • Function: School
  • Time: 2019-2022
  • Owner: LYCEUM New Essence Senior High School
  • City: Chongzuo
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. This is an introspective inquiry and response about what is school and what is education. Drawing from my personal and professional encounters, I have acquired a more extensive comprehension of education and formulated my own educational approach - "captivate initially, lead subsequently, support tenacity, and cultivate collaboratively."

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Beginning of the answer - In order to extend the happy and lively educational experience to the childhood of today's children, this school not only meets the corresponding teaching functional requirements in its design but also creates more engaging and exploratory spaces. Creating environments that are both lively and peaceful, accommodating communal gatherings, as well as solitary moments for children, fosters an atmosphere that encourages exploration and nurtures the growth of their interests, and spaces also promote physical development and cultivate a well-rounded personality. This has also become a central aspect of our architectural design.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yumeng Zhu

Incorporating prior experience - After we had fully taken in the experience, we realized that this design ought to embody not only a school but also a communal area filled with educational publicness throughout. Learning and education in such an environment can be compared to the moon's illumination in the night sky - silent and spare no effort, unconsciously and indispensable.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yumeng Zhu

Hidden in the shade of trees: Schoolyard - The elementary school has adopted a traditional Chinese academy-style layout, featuring three courtyards arranged in a staggered manner and intermingling with each other. Such an enclosed layout provides more tranquility and safety to the courtyard space. Meanwhile, according to the monsoon characteristics of the southeastern monsoon in summer and the northeasterly monsoon in winter in Guangxi, we added openings in the southeast and northwest directions to the courtyard to ensure air circulation during summer. We also closed the northeast corner of the courtyard to reduce cold air entering in winter.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Image 35 of 40
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Yumeng Zhu

In the division of plane functions, the main functions such as ordinary classrooms, functional classrooms, and teachers' offices are scattered and intertwined. Enclosed courtyards are formed by buildings. At the intersection of the three courtyards, a library has been established to create an open center for students and teachers to frequently study and gather.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Yumeng Zhu

Faced with the construction conditions of accommodating about 1800 people in the school, we still choose to reduce the number of building floors， and instead design for a primarily two-story building. Utilizing this method reduces the time spent going up and down stairs providing more convenient conditions for children to immerse themselves in natural surroundings. The relatively low-rise buildings allow for more natural elements, such as wind, sunshine, and rain, to permeate the inner courtyard space and the building. As the plants in the courtyard grow and eventually surpass the height of the building, the entire edifice will be covered by a dappled tree shadow effect. This creates a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere for the entire school.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Image 39 of 40
Section 01

The intermingling of activity and tranquility: Courtyard - We have arranged all standard classrooms on the first and second floors, and we have installed a large number of staircases throughout the building. A fixed entrance for the building is intentionally not set, and the corridors directly connect to the courtyards. This will significantly improve the convenience of reaching the courtyard from the classrooms. Even though the break between classes is only ten minutes, students can easily go to various courtyards on the first floor. The scale of the courtyards varies, giving rise to diverse atmospheres. The dynamic and static states of the campus can coexist harmoniously without disrupting one another.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Yumeng Zhu

The largest courtyard boasts a spacious expanse that includes the installation of more athletic amenities and playing fields. In the courtyard, children can stretch and play on the bars, compete on the basketball court, or just chase and run after each other. This type of scene creates a livelier atmosphere in the space and fosters closer communication among students through sports.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Yumeng Zhu

A moderately-sized courtyard is a place where students can participate in outdoor painting courses and engage in group activities that promote interaction. Within the grounds, there is a pathway. Compared to the liveliness of the sports court, the rhythm of this courtyard is slower and more relaxed. The relationship between students, teachers, and classrooms has become less formal, creating a more relaxed atmosphere for learning and education.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Yumeng Zhu

With an abundance of plants, the third courtyard exudes a vibrant atmosphere. A magnificent tree stands tall and proud at the very heart of the courtyard, with its leaves rustling gently in the breeze. Under the shade of the tree, children sing and whisper to each other. They lie on the grass, watching as tiny insects crawl and hop around them, happy about the subtle changes that occur in nature. The children immerse themselves in silent conversations with nature.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Yumeng Zhu

Blurred the boundaries of space: Corridor - Each individual building within the enclosed courtyard is like a giant tree, in harmony with the tall and short plants and trees that surround it. The roof, with its giant eaves, provides ample shade for the classroom and also supports the spacious corridor.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, Handrail
© Yumeng Zhu

A circular corridor surrounds the functional spaces, including classrooms and offices, located in the center. Doors are set up on both sides of the room, allowing teachers and students to exit in different directions while following the traffic flow along the circular corridor of the teaching building until they meet. This approach can not only ease the traffic pressure caused by the concentration of various functions in the school but also create more opportunities for users of the school to meet and communicate.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Image 36 of 40
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

The spacious corridors are also an extension of the teaching spaces. For example, by placing some Ping-Pong tables and benches in the corridor, learning, socializing, or gaming are all become reasonable here. The boundaries of space usage begin to blur which further diversifies and enriches the space. Our aspiration is to utilize spatial design as a means of extending the scope of education beyond the traditional confines of the classroom. This will transform schools into more than mere settings for classes. For example, learning can be facilitated not only within the classroom but also in the corridors and even in the outdoor courtyard. This will allow children to transition from passive education to active, self-directed learning.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Yumeng Zhu

Experience the sunshine and wind: Classroom - In my opinion, when pursuing nature, it is essential that we focus not only on plant growth but also on sunlight and wind.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yumeng Zhu

The classroom is located under the roof, with two-way lighting and two-way balconies. This creates a sense of openness in the space and visual communication of transparency. Children are able to observe their teachers outside of the classroom through the large window. They can also keep an eye out for their favorite peers from the adjacent class as they walk past the window. Eye contact can expand the boundaries of space and break down various barriers and suspicions.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Image 40 of 40
Section 02
Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yumeng Zhu

There is an arch above the sloping roof. We opened windows between the arches roof and sloping roofs of the building to create a chimney effect. This is more conducive to hot air discharge, we can feel the wind flowing without the need for air conditioning. The dome space in the classroom provides a mezzanine that can be used as a reading nook, which widens the boundary between learning and relaxation.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yumeng Zhu

Certain buildings evoke powerful emotions in individuals through their shock, while some buildings evoke feelings of tenderness through their gentleness. We hope that the magnificent trees formed by the buildings we design can become a tranquil and abundant independent forest. This place does not need to be specifically a school; it is merely a communal space and a platform, a platform for public education. As teachers and children collaborate in establishing a shared education, they are also enlightened by the communal aspect of education. They gain self-awareness, explore their individual abilities, and nurture them.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Windows
© Yumeng Zhu

My child has grown up in the blink of an eye. It appears that he and I grew up in tandem based on the pedagogical perspectives we have nurtured together. Education is like the illuminating radiance of the moon that allows us to perceive ourselves amidst the midst of the darkness.

Save this picture!
LYCEUM School / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Yumeng Zhu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chongzuo, Guangxi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DL Atelier
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsChina

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsChina
Cite: "LYCEUM School / DL Atelier" 03 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004911/lyceum-school-dl-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags