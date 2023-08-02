Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Renovation
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Palacios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  315
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blangino, Ciment, Edificor, Herrería Prosdócimo, Maderera Maldonado Schweizer, Peirano griferias
  • Lead Architect: Mariana Palacios
  • Collaborator: Azul Sanchez
  • City: Córdoba
  • Country: Argentina
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Image 19 of 25
Front elevation
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The year 2020. Pandemic. Time for reflection. Time for a change. The idea of transforming Documenta/Scenic (theater) into Casa Documenta (home and theater/rehearsal/lab) has to do with the possibility of integrating a residence with the workspace, an experience that has developed in various places around the world since the pandemic.

Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Image 20 of 25
Axo
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In the Centro neighborhood, on Lima Street, almost at the corner of Maipú, we find this house from the colonial period, according to the first records. Throughout its history, it has had several interventions (for example, in 1925 it acquired its Art Nouveau facade), with its latest destination being a theater: DocumentA/Scenic. 

Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Image 21 of 25
Ground floor plan
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The studio began the transformation process with a firm determination to value this historic house, which is very dear to the owners. To achieve this, they proposed a restoration to rescue its exquisite spatial qualities and carry out a comprehensive intervention to adapt the entire ensemble to the new and extensive program: publishing house/main residence/small theater/son's apartment/daughter's apartment. 

Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Image 23 of 25
Section
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Sink, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The intervention focused on creating two internal courtyards, which was made possible by reducing the existing theater and, from there, being able to respond to the functional and habitability needs of the multi-program. The house then starts to become a walk. And multiple worlds. Through a hallway, you reach a hall with a large library, which leads us to the publishing area. Workshop and showroom, both with street-facing windows. 

Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Brick
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Image 22 of 25
Long section
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Chair, Brick, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

From there, we go to the original courtyard of the house, with a central ginkgo tree and climbing vines on the dividing wall, which gives us direct access to the main residence. Here, you can smell the original, perhaps the beginning of everything. Adobe walls, bare bricks forming arches, rusty profiles. And all in a wonderfully intimate atmosphere, where the highly transited street disappears and only the music proposed by the exquisite owners can be heard. 

Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Image 24 of 25
Garden - sketch
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Or we can take a small hallway to the first courtyard, which serves as the entrance to the theater, now smaller. It can be closed and opened, depending on the required experience, to the two new courtyards. Through lift-up gates, it expands its capacity, allowing for a unique spatial experience that accommodates various rehearsal formats and performances. 

Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Image 25 of 25
Sketch - patio

And finally, the back, where the children live, each independent. Bedrooms that enjoy the proposed courtyards and a shared kitchen-dining area. The three internal courtyards, the original one of the house, and then the two new ones next to the theater, are what enable all activities and provide quality to each of the spaces. 

Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Regarding the chosen materiality to introduce new elements, simplicity and austerity of resources were preferred (smooth surfaces, white monochrome, some chosen color details), leaving the original textures of the house exposed, and creating a unique atmosphere. Casa Documenta brings together various times and scales, perhaps that is where its beauty lies.

Documenta House / Estudio Palacios - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Córdoba, Argentina

Estudio Palacios
