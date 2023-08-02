Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Spain
  5. Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects

Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects

Save
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects

Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamBofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, FacadeBofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Bed, HandrailBofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Offices, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: GCA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1871
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, EGGER, JUNG, Neolith, Adobe, BERNADI, CRISTALERÍAS TORDERA, Com Cal, DECUSTIK, DIFUSIONA (distribuidores de varias marcas) , Daisalux, Dyson, FAIN, FERBA , FLORIM CASAMOOD , FORESCOLOR, Fórmica, JNF, Knauf, MAMPAR , +13
  • Client : Bonavista Developments
  • Construction Company: Urcotex
  • Project Management: FONTEC (Mario Font)
  • Technical Planners: FITARQ (Jaume Fitó)
  • Structural Engineer: Socotec
  • Installations Engineering: PGI Engineering and Consulting
  • Partner: Jordi Castañé Portella
  • Senior Associate: Luís Guillem Martínez
  • Project Directors : Héctor Bareas Bou, Anna Trillo
  • Design Team : Joan Farré, Roser Ribas Hortal
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Image 25 of 31
Facade
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Chair, Arch
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Eixample neighborhood of Barcelona, this rehabilitation project transforms an old industrial building into open office spaces, adapting the building to the highest standards of comfort, aesthetics, functionality, and energy efficiency. For GCA Architects, projects like this represent opportunities to reveal the layers of history accumulated in the city and enhance the circular economy of cities, prolonging the life of obsolete and inefficient structures.

Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Image 26 of 31
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Facade
© José Hevia

Built in 1850, this 21x21-meter block is a testament to the industrial architecture of the time and is considered an example of protected heritage. The design process began with a meticulous exploration to determine which elements of the building should be preserved and restored, carefully removing the layers accumulated during decades of renovations. This approach allowed the true essence of the building to emerge, highlighting its original structure. 

Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Column
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Image 27 of 31
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, Column
© José Hevia

Any new element not only respects the existing one but also contrasts with it, creating a clear distinction between the old and the new. An example of this strategy is the brick walls and wooden beams, structurally reinforced with dark gray painted steel additions. Neutral chromatic tone materials have been used in the meeting rooms, preserving the prominence of the original elements. 

Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Image 28 of 31
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© José Hevia

The rhythm of the structure and the windows of the existing building are highlighted through the orderly transversal insertion of technical lighting and facilities. Through the superposition of elements with different but harmonious aesthetics, users can literally read the history between the geometric lines formed on the ceiling. 

Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Brick, Facade, Column
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Image 29 of 31
Third floor plan
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Windows, Brick, Facade
© José Hevia

Due to the collaborative and educational nature of the client's activity, the project's objective was to create flexible spaces capable of adapting to various scenarios. A series of movable panels and curtains allow for the free configuration of a multifunctional event space of 250 square meters on the ground floor. The central area of this space features a retractable projection surface, allowing for its transformation into a screening room. 

Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Image 30 of 31
Section
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© José Hevia

The existing staircase serves as a unifying element, connecting the upper coworking floors with the ground floor area that includes kitchen facilities, the reception area, and the garden. The meticulous restoration of the facades, typical of industrial buildings of the time, has revealed the minimalist and polychromatic beauty of the original stucco.

Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Image 31 of 31
Section
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Table, Brick, Chair, Facade, Beam
© José Hevia

The rehabilitation has transformed the old factory into a highly efficient building, obtaining the highest energy efficiency rating: an A rating. In order to further improve its performance, 32 photovoltaic panels have been installed, covering a considerable portion of the building's energy expenses. 

Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Beam, Column
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam, Windows
© José Hevia

This project not only revitalizes a historic building but also celebrates the dynamic interaction between the past and the present, harmoniously intertwining architectural heritage and contemporary design.

Save this picture!
Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects - Interior Photography, Bed, Handrail
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:C/ de Girona, 34, 08010 Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GCA Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Bofill Foundation Offices / GCA Architects" [Oficinas de la Fundación Bofill / GCA Architects] 02 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004862/bofill-foundation-offices-gca-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags