Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. The House in the Suburbs / ORA

The House in the Suburbs / ORA

Save
The House in the Suburbs / ORA

The House in the Suburbs / ORA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe House in the Suburbs / ORA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe House in the Suburbs / ORA - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamThe House in the Suburbs / ORA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamThe House in the Suburbs / ORA - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ostopovice, Czech Republic
  • Architects: ORA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jiří Alexander Bednář
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ATEH lighting
  • Lead Architects: Barbora Hora, Jan Hora, Jan Veisser
  • Interior Contractor: ACER WOODWAY
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The House in the Suburbs / ORA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jiří Alexander Bednář

Text description provided by the architects. The project deals with the adaptation of half of a semi-detached house from the 50s for the needs of a large family. The life of the family today is different than at the time of construction. Today life is not confined to strictly defined rooms. The main requirement of the residents was to create a large space for living together. This was not compatible with the complicated layout of the house made up of many identical rooms.

Save this picture!
The House in the Suburbs / ORA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jiří Alexander Bednář
Save this picture!
The House in the Suburbs / ORA - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Ground floor

The house had to be radically transformed from the inside, spatially and operationally - the ground floor had to be opened up. This made it necessary to occupy the attic. Instead of a labyrinth of chambers and rooms, we create a large common space with a fireplace in the middle. In order to make the space not only large but also have a quality of height, we move the ceiling above part of the living space and connect the lounge area with the playroom upstairs. This in turn reinforces family togetherness. On the first floor, the children's rooms are situated around the playroom.

Save this picture!
The House in the Suburbs / ORA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop
© Jiří Alexander Bednář
Save this picture!
The House in the Suburbs / ORA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Jiří Alexander Bednář

The interior wants to be welcoming. It overwhelms its inhabitants with an excess of structures and textures. Wood in various finishes, squeegees, and paint where the workmanship of the human hand is evident. Yet we don't shy away from color. Direction From the Inside Out. Just as the relationships within the layout have changed, so too has the relationship to the exterior. The courtyard is no longer a utilitarian space from which the house turns away since it is not anymore used for production. Rather, it is a space for recreation - the main living space spreads its influence through the new glass room. In the warmer months, the backyard is a natural extension of the living space.

Save this picture!
The House in the Suburbs / ORA - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Jiří Alexander Bednář

Direction From Outside to Inside. The house faces the street differently and the yard differently. It does not change or open much to the street. Although the house is being radically transformed operationally, we did not want to completely erase its original image and atmosphere, which certainly had qualities. We have kept the original massing legible, including the openings with replicas of the original windows. The dormer facing the street, which houses the playroom, creates a new landmark of the house. From the courtyard, the strategy is different - the house opens up as much as possible. A glass room is attached to the house and its motif is repeated on the first floor.

Save this picture!
The House in the Suburbs / ORA - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Jiří Alexander Bednář

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ORA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzech Republic
Cite: "The House in the Suburbs / ORA" 01 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004825/the-house-in-the-suburbs-ora> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags