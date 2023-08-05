Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

Save
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeMarlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Facade, HandrailMarlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Interior Photography, KitchenMarlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeMarlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  853
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Amop, JNF, Ofa, Primus Vitória, Rend Light Studio , Rubicer, Sanindusa, Silestone, Sosoares, Tromilux
  • Building Manager: Traço de Massa – Construção e Recuperação de Espaços Lda.
  • Supervision: ObraSemStress – Gestão e Fiscalização de Obras, Lda.
  • Engineering: Strumep – Engenharia, Lda.
  • Electric Project: Projedomus – Projectos e Instalações Eléctricas Inteligentes, Lda.
  • Hydraulics: Strumep – Engenharia, Lda.
  • Thermal: IRG, Inspeções Técnicas, S.A.
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention located in the heart of Porto, in D. João IV street, aimed to convert two existing buildings, with a basement and three floors, into 10 apartments of different types, all enjoying the generous garden spaces located inside the property.

Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The intervention intended to safeguard the character and personality of the pre-existing buildings, providing them with better conditions of habitability and comfort. It sought to maintain and refurbish the essential characteristics adapting the spaces to the new functionalities and contemporary living experiences, through new solutions, materials, and finishes.

Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The entrance is made through the north building, which provides access to all the apartments and, from its staircase, makes it possible to rich the south building through the intermediate landings. This was possible because the difference in height between the two is about half the floor. As the north building was in a better state of conservation, the intervention mainly involved placing new kitchens and new sanitary facilities. The demolitions were reduced to some walls and interior openings, refurbishing the existing wooden structure, wooden floors, tiled roof, adorned ceilings, friezes, trimmings, sweeps, walls and internal window frames, in order to preserve the character and memory of the existing building. In the south building, the one more damaged, the exterior walls were maintained but all the interior was demolished and rebuilt with greater freedom in spatial distribution, keeping the west facade, overlooking D. João IV street. On the other hand, on the rear facades, which were quite adulterated and degraded, was chosen a more contemporary language to unify the intervention in a more homogeneous set. It was also decided to use the roof hollows through the construction of mezzanines allowing the creation of complementary multipurpose spaces, illuminated and ventilated by skylights.

Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Facade, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 32 of 36
Plans - Level 2-3
Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The complex was enriched with the requalification of the interior land to which all apartments have access and usufruct. To the north, was proposed a covered outdoor space in order to reduce the visual and volumetric impact of the neighboring adjacent constructions. To the south, was requalified part of the existing adjacent building, where was located a condominium room with a small kitchen and a bathroom.

Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Finally, located at an upper level and therefore with excellent sun exposure, was built a swimming pool and support spaces framed in a generous green area from where can be enjoyed a unique view over the city.

Save this picture!
Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Marlim D. João IV Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa" [Edifício Marlim D. João IV / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa] 05 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004734/marlim-d-joao-iv-building-atelier-darquitectura-lopes-da-costa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags