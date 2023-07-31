Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
BKMN House Transformation / Bauclub

BKMN House Transformation / Bauclub

© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Bruselas, Belgium
  Illustration: Stephane De Groef & Bauclub
  • City: Bruselas
  • Country: Belgium
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. BKMN is a transformation of a townhouse in Brussels. The desire of the clients was to enhance the connection to the garden and improve the natural light. The project benefits from a particular pivot position and takes advantage of the imposed conditions.

© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The suggested response highlights the existing situation by simply covering the hollow space with a roof. The created volume allows a clear reading of space and the relationship between the exterior and interior. Through the intervention, the new spaces are expanded and differentiated while strongly linked to each other.

© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Plan
Plan

The challenge was to preserve as much as possible the identity of the existing elements and adapt them to the new functional and energetical requirements of a current dwelling.

© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Everything is left in place and the opportunity was taken to reuse, to reinterpret, and to show everything. Spaces are explained, clear, and didactic.

© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Cite: "BKMN House Transformation / Bauclub" 31 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags