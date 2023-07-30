Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Handrail BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation
Brussels, Belgium
  • Illustration: Stephane De Groef
  • City: Brussels
  • Country: Belgium
BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. As a young office based in Brussels, Bauclub is regularly required to study the ordinary local typology and therefore reflect on how to position itself in relation to its identified constraints and opportunities.

BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Image 13 of 19
Plan - 1st floor
BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Image 14 of 19
Plan - 2nd floor

Berk is a transformation project of an apartment on the upper floors of a typical building for a family of illustrators and their daughter.

BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

It is an introverted intervention where only the movement of the staircase reveals the existing context (interior and exterior). This frees the rear façade and brings zenithal light into the vertical void created, a dimly lit space.

BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Image 15 of 19
Section

Due to the layout, a game of perspectives is drawn: horizontal, vertical, and oblique planes, and visual sequences are created throughout the apartment.

BERK House Transformation / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Project location

Address:Brussels, Belgium

Bauclub
WoodBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium

Cite: " BERK House Transformation / Bauclub" 30 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004661/berk-house-transformation-bauclub> ISSN 0719-8884

