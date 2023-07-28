Lanserhof Sylt Health Resort / Ingenhoven associates

+ 15

Design Team: Christoph Ingenhoven, Moritz Krogmann, Anette Büsing, Andreas Crynen, KarMin Shim, Juan Pereg, Mina Rostamiyanmoghadam, Philipp Neumann, Florian Jung, Kiara Helk

Structural Engineering: Werner Sobek

Facade Planning: Werner Sobek

Building Technology: Drees & Sommer

City: Nordfriesland

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Ingenhoven associates designed the medical health resort, including the interior design, in close cooperation with nature and monument protection. In keeping with the architects‘ supergreen© philosophy, the contemporary interpretation of the dune landscape combines maximum comfort with the highest ecological standards. “Our projects are always to be understood as a contemporary reaction to what previous generations have created. At the same time, building on Sylt means being part of a dune in motion.

For the Lanserhof we designed buildings in harmony with nature, reduced to the essentials - our definition of luxury today.“ Christoph Ingenhoven. The beauty of the dune landscape shapes the design. The new Lanserhof is part of this landscape. The previous development of the location made the new possible: It was built in an area formerly used by the military in the 1930s. In addition to the listed officers‘ home, it includes the recently completed main building, three beach houses, and the diagnostics building. Even from a distance, the new buildings impress with their overhanging thatched roofs. Taken together, they form the largest thatched roof in Europe at 7,100 square meters.

Just as the medical concept of the Lanserhof is based on reduction, luxury in design here does not mean opulence of décor and surfaces, but tranquillity and concentration: Fine, carefully selected materials, spacious rooms, a close relationship between man and nature, a finely thought-out interplay of interior and exterior. The color palette leans towards the dune landscape, beige, white, grey, wooden floors, large windows, and transparent glass. The main building consists of three building parts that are connected to each other on the north side. The structure is compact in order to seal as little surface area as possible. In addition, high thermal insulation significantly reduces the energy demand.

The two top floors provide space for 55 guest rooms, the ground floor comprises the medical spa with clinic, treatment, reception, and restaurant, and finally, in the basement, fitness facilities include a climbing wall, spa, bathing area, and indoor and outdoor saltwater pool. In terms of design, the main building is inspired by the Frisian houses with low-pitched thatched roofs, relatively small façade areas, and windows. The Lanserhof presents a contemporary interpretation: The main building rests on supports so that the ground floor could be glazed all around - a continuum of house and dune, interrupted only by partial glimpses of its inner life. The ridge and eaves swing gently, and the soft shapes of the thatched roof trace the dune.

An imposing staircase made of steel and oak forms the central spatial element inside the building. It connects all levels, leading guests from reception from the garage to the medical area to their rooms, each with its own sheltered outdoor area. The loggias cut into the roof shield against strong winds and at the same time open up an unobstructed view of the sea or the dunes. All materials used, such as insulation materials, varnishes, and paints, are ecologically and health tested.