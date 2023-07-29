Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Veterinary
  Spain
  Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura

Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura

Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura

Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyRosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, DoorRosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyRosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Veterinary
Olot, Spain
  • Architects: VIDA Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pep Sau
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FIGUERAS FILLS S.L., Fusteria Planella, METÀL·LIQUES, RÈTOLS PLANELLA, Simon, Tres
  • Lead Architect: Víctor Vázquez Blanco
  • Electricity: Figueras Fills S.L.
  • Lighting: Figueras Fills S.L.
  • Exterior Carpentry: Fusteria Planella
  • Metallical Elements: Construccions Metàl·liques Olot
  • City: Olot
  • Country: Spain
Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pep Sau
Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Image 15 of 18
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door
© Pep Sau

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Olot, the new veterinary center is placed in an urban space with a singular geometry. The fact of being located in the corner of a crossroads and having three facades gives it great value and visibility as a commercial space while making it difficult to achieve an optimal interior layout. In order to respond to the functional needs of the clinic and to be able to provide all the spaces with the optimal dimensions for their proper functioning, the division between what is public and what is private is clearly defined.

Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Pep Sau
Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair
© Pep Sau

On one hand, the private space of the clinic, located at the back of the store, is separated by an opaque wall and is functionally organized in a very clear way, with spaces with simple geometries and linear paths to optimize the circulations.  The area for the public users, on the other hand, is located taking advantage of the great showcase offered by its urban location. Creating various rooms of organic geometries, a fluid space of filtered transparencies, reflections and diffuse limits is achieved. Moreover, understanding the examination rooms as transparent elements increases the spaciousness while generating relief and trust in the treatment offered to animals. 

Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Pep Sau
Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Image 17 of 18
Sections
Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Pep Sau

Privacy towards the street is achieved through the use of semi-transparent vinyl with images of the same furry users of the clinic.

Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pep Sau
Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Image 18 of 18
Elevation
Save this picture!
Rosvet Veterinary Clinic / VIDA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pep Sau

Project location

Address:Olot, Girona, Spain

About this office
VIDA Arquitectura
Office

