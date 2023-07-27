Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. Hoo. Café / Koyori

Hoo. Café / Koyori

Hoo. Café / Koyori

Hoo. Café / Koyori - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Refurbishment, Coffee Shop Interiors
Kyoto, Japan
Hoo. Café / Koyori - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Junichi Usui

Text description provided by the architects. loose Kyoto is a coffee and donut shop located in Kyoto’s Shimizuzaka. This is their plan for the second store. The location is a prominent Kyoto machiya situated in the Nakagyo Ward, at the heart of Kyoto.

Hoo. Café / Koyori - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Junichi Usui
Hoo. Café / Koyori - Image 18 of 20
Ground Floor Plan
Hoo. Café / Koyori - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Junichi Usui
Hoo. Café / Koyori - Image 20 of 20
Section
Hoo. Café / Koyori - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Junichi Usui

Many of the building’s components were in a deteriorated state, but they chose to perceive their condition as a value woven by time and focused on the core concept of the plan, which is to carry out minimal repairs and reuse the building. Considering the nature of a Kyoto machiya, where many parts of the existing structure were finished with wood and earth-based materials, they decided to incorporate elements such as “doma” (earthen floor) and “susa” (straw), which are not commonly seen today, into the middle coating. They believed that these elements would develop a more unique expression over time due to aging.

Hoo. Café / Koyori - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Junichi Usui

Furthermore, they utilized vintage bricks and raw-cut wood to create tables, chairs, and other harmonizing materials, arranging them in a contemporary spatial design to produce a serene atmosphere.

Hoo. Café / Koyori - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Junichi Usui

Project location

Address:City of kyoto, Kyoto prefecture, Japan

Koyori
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Hoo. Café / Koyori" 27 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags