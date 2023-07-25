Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Senegal
  5. Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm

Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm

Save
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm

Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Exterior PhotographyAerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Exterior Photography, FenceAerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Interior Photography, KitchenAerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Exterior Photography, FacadeAerys Village / Atelier Kalm - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Housing, Residential
Somone, Senegal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Exterior Photography
© Angela Sorbaioli​

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of the Somone lagoon in the Thies region, the AERYS VILLAGE project is a true haven of peace and natural beauty, totally preserved since 1987. The initial idea was to remain in osmosis with nature. We had to build in the middle of the existing Prosopis. Subsequently, around a hundred trees of different varieties were added to the site. The aim was to create a new reserve of plant biodiversity. The bioclimatic architecture of the project consists of a complex of 08 villas, each built on a plot of approximately 1000 m2.

Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Angela Sorbaioli​
Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Image 21 of 21
Cross Section B
Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Courtyard
© Angela Sorbaioli​

Each villa comprises four bedrooms/bathrooms, a traditional kitchen, a family kitchen, a central living room with a guest toilet, storage areas, technical areas, a swimming pool, and large terraces. The project takes the form of multiple small buildings, repeated like the huts of a modernized traditional village. This type of split housing is also characteristic of Senegalese second homes, where people live in dispersed family units. The Aerys project is thus characterized by this profound link between inside and outside, with each space strongly connected to nature.

Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Angela Sorbaioli​
Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Image 19 of 21
Plans - Individual
Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Angela Sorbaioli​

The use of pergolas and the judicious placement of trees ensure that the sun's rays are kept under control. In addition, the many through openings allow fresh air to circulate inside the buildings. A second air circulation system can be found at the top of the roof structure, providing night-time air renewal. This roof ventilation allows the wood to breathe better, as it is a material that moves over time.

Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Angela Sorbaioli​
Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Image 20 of 21
Longitudinal Section A
Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Exterior Photography
© Angela Sorbaioli​

The materials used have a high ecological footprint. The outer shell of each building is made up of mud-brick walls, guaranteeing better control of thermal inertia. Some materials are taken directly from the site, such as lateritic stone, which is used for cladding on one side opposite the lagoon and for decoration on the pool walls. The floors of the outdoor terraces are clad in shells, and the fencing walls are in Toglou. All cladding is made using local Senegalese techniques.

Save this picture!
Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm - Exterior Photography
© Angela Sorbaioli​

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Somone, Senegal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Kalm
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialSenegal

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialSenegal
Cite: "Aerys Village / Atelier Kalm" 25 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004522/aerys-village-atelier-kalm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags