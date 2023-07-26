Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners

Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners

Save
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners

Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamEco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Interior Photography, BeamEco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam, Patio, CourtyardEco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Exterior PhotographyEco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential
Rajkot, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Nikhil Pilojpara​

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant city of Rajkot, this project is home to the architect himself and his family. Its design serves as a visual representation of the architect's innovative and explorative thinking process. Rooted in simplicity and minimalism, this project intends on creating a nurturing environment for its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Nikhil Pilojpara​
Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Interior Photography, Brick
© Nikhil Pilojpara​

The entrance of the residence features a ramp and playful elements like a water feature with pebbles inviting occupants and visitors to embark on a captivating spatial experience. The house embodies a contemporary and eco-conscious design approach. The design of the layout is carefully crafted to facilitate a continuous flow of spaces. The subtle level variations and the use of planters serve as functional dividers, providing privacy, while the ramps seamlessly connect the different areas. The interplay of spatial volumes guarantees a seamless visual connection across multiple levels, resulting in an engaging experience. Most private spaces have generous openings on the east side spilling over into balconies and terraces adorned with lush green planters.

Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nikhil Pilojpara​
Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nikhil Pilojpara​
Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Image 16 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Nikhil Pilojpara​

In addition, light wells are created to ensure optimal daylight and cross-ventilation in all spaces. Sun shading devices like Pergolas over balconies cut off harsh sunlight and create compelling sciography. Terracotta block screen wall on the south side (Roadside) filters harsh sunlight while enabling privacy and ventilation. These blocks display an intriguing pattern, interspersed with glimpses of greenery from within, creating a unique identity in the surrounding neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam, Patio, Courtyard
© Nikhil Pilojpara​
Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Image 21 of 22
Section A
Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Nikhil Pilojpara​

The interior is designed with a muted material palette of Terracotta Blocks, Concrete, punctuated by warm wooden accents, creating a harmonious and calming environment. The patterned exposed concrete ceiling adds a textural dimension to the interior spaces. The design of the project places a strong emphasis on reducing, reusing, and recycling materials. To this end, the entire flooring is finished with terrazzo, made with recycled stone chips. Most of the walls are left exposed to minimize waste, while the plastered walls have been treated with pigment and oxides to eliminate the need for painting. Energy efficiency is maximized using sun-shading devices, and most of the furniture is built-in to minimize material waste. The door windows have brick frames instead of stone and only reclaimed wood is used in shutters and other furniture, further emphasizing the commitment to sustainable design. The bathrooms feature unique yellow terrazzo, adding a touch of personality while still adhering to the principles of reducing waste. Solar panels are installed on the rooftop to increase energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Image 22 of 22
Section B
Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Interior Photography, Brick
© Nikhil Pilojpara​

In conclusion, the abode presents a functional layout that prioritizes the quality of spaces. The careful consideration of hierarchy balances interaction and privacy while climate considerations, sustainability measures, and the choice of materials contribute to the comfort, energy efficiency, and environmental consciousness of the project.

Save this picture!
Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Nikhil Pilojpara​

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
I-Con Architects and Urban Planners
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialIndia
Cite: "Eco Oasis House / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners" 26 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004521/eco-oasis-house-i-con-architects-and-urban-planners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags