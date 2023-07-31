Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Save
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamPS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyPS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamPS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, KitchenPS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Tarifa, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 16 of 22
Axonometry
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. The lead character in this project is an extraordinary coastal landscape; thick, rugged, and impregnable, resisting the assaults of the Atlantic winds. We imagine the possibility of living under the cover of this greenery with the self-imposed objectives of being large and at the same time inconspicuous, while also invoking the unexpected behaviors of bodies and matters.

Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The roof takes on the shape of a large section of the terrain, elevated onto a concrete slab that supports the important weight of an intensive green roof, restoring the pre-existing vegetation. The zigzag pattern of the roof makes it possible to cover long spans and reduces its own weight, as well as conveying a sense of near-impossible lightness, almost like that of a fabric blowing in the wind.

Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 18 of 22
Plan - Semi basement floor
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Luis Díaz Díaz

A series of parallel walls organize the house plan, lightly touching the roof from below. Their placement allows the organization of uses, as well as managing the changing easterly and westerly winds. By opening and closing the floor-to-ceiling glass panes as needed, it is possible to deploy a configuration to expose or defend the spaces from each of the prevailing winds, using them as if one were on a boat.

Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 19 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The main volume of the house is elevated, embedded into the terrain and overlooking the sea like the bow of a ship, leaning on a granite well carved into a prism. From here, a cascade of terraces and steps unfold outward, providing access to the swimming pool and the grounds. The access is located in a courtyard open to the sea where one goes up a generous helical staircase around a lush garden sheltered from the wind.

Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 20 of 22
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Its material character – using lime stucco walls, horizontal concrete surfaces, reflective steel, and dark window and door frames – makes the house difficult to see from the sea, as it sits hunkered down among the vegetation, mimicking the colors of the natural surroundings, the shrubbery, and chalky rock.

Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 21 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Column
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The main body of vegetation is a selection of native species with low water needs across the plot’s free spaces and over the rooftop, with the medium-term aim of returning the image of the landscape prior to the construction of the area, as well as reducing the thermal load of the house by making the most of evapotranspiration.

Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 22 of 22
South elevation
Save this picture!
PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Langarita Navarro Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "PS-50 House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos" [Casa PS-50 / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos] 31 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004475/ps-50-house-langarita-navarro-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags