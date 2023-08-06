Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Spain
  5. Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Save
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestHernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, GardenHernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeHernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing
Madrid, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 24 of 34
Strategy
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Garden
© Rafael Trapiello

Text description provided by the architects. The developments proliferating on the outskirts of Madrid, in wastelands and brownfields surrounding the city, show urban planning that is completely indifferent towards the landscape and any kind of cohabitation with nature. Broadly speaking, strict planning regulations have resulted in plots built to the brim and surrounded by a narrow strip of garden unlikely to thrive.

Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Rafael Trapiello
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 25 of 34
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Trapiello

This project is in one of these new-build neighborhoods, on a south-facing plot at the end of a long row of semi-detached houses, alongside a small park. The clients’ cosmopolitan life, the memories of the landscapes they lived in the north of Europe, and their dedication to the world of art led to the need to challenge planning regulations and secure their two coveted aims: bright spaces with high ceilings for their artworks and the need to live with connections to a diverse exterior space.

Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Trapiello
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 26 of 34
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 27 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Rafael Trapiello

The project is proposed as a layering of actions that are articulated in the cross-section. The first action consists in creating a new ground zero by excavating and lowering the entire surface of the plot. This is how the generous heights are achieved – otherwise impossible due to regulations – as well as bringing the house closer to the water table, which provides enough humidity to improve the thermal performance of the house and the lush green gardens with minimal watering needs. The usual program organization of the house is inverted. The basement becomes a privileged space bringing together the common and playful spaces of the house, open to two Atlantic landscapes – one bright and diverse on the southern patio and another serene and uniform on the patio to the north.

Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Rafael Trapiello
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 28 of 34
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 29 of 34
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Courtyard
© Rafael Trapiello

The second action is to design a heterogeneous collection of connectors that help resolve the change in elevation between the street and the built volume: an oblong wooden walkway ramp, a permeable tramex surface as a parking space for vehicles, and the swimming pool garden slab. They are all designed to encourage airflow and improve the evapotranspiration of both the lower-level gardens and the pool water. These air movements improve the thermal performance of the house during the hot summer while also still allowing light and sunshine into the house during the winter.

Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rafael Trapiello
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 30 of 34
Section A
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 31 of 34
Section B
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Rafael Trapiello

The third action consists in elevating a lightweight timber volume on a set of slender supports; housing the most private part of the home. The piece returns to the alignment of nearby buildings and gives volumetric continuity to the urban elevation. As opposed to the ubiquitous brickwork in the neighborhood, the project proposes a ventilated façade using wooden shingles. The piece faces the east to make the most of the views towards the adjacent park and shelter it from the neighboring views to the south and north. On the rooftop, a cacti garden provides views of the distant mountain range of the Sierra de Madrid.

Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Rafael Trapiello
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 33 of 34
Elevation 01
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Lastly, a generous steel and timber helix staircase bridges the project vertically and provides an enjoyable, dynamic view of all its layers.

Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Rafael Trapiello
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 34 of 34
Elevation 02
Save this picture!
Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rafael Trapiello

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Langarita Navarro Arquitectos
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSpain
Cite: "Hernández House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos" [Casa Hernández / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos] 06 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004472/hernandez-house-langarita-navarro-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags