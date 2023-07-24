Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Graham Foundation

The Graham Foundation announced awards to organizations worldwide, supporting 38 different projects. The projects range from exhibitions, publications, and other activations serving the public through arts and culture. Together, these projects examine various topics, platforms, and issues in contemporary architecture discourse and showcase the work of architects, artists, curators, designers, educators, and other professionals working with organizations around the world in places like Chicago, Los Angeles, Tijuana, and Beirut.

Opening this fall and funded by the Graham Foundation is the fifth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, This is a Rehearsal, curated by Floating Museum. The latest iteration of Exhibit Columbus, Public by Design, is also part of the exhibitions funded by the foundation this year. The installations in 2024 include a traveling exhibition that explores the role of architecture in reproductive justice by ArchiteXX and “Even in Arcadia”, Art Omi’s collaboration with Olalekan Jeyifous. Finally, The Institute of Contemporary Art at Virginia Common Wealth University will show Dear Mazie, an exhibition inspired by architect Amaza Lee Meredith, and the University of Texas in Austin will show The Black Home as Public Art, curated by Charles L. Davis II.

In terms of publications supported by the Graham Foundation: Provoking the Territory by Bernard Khoury; a new print and multilingual journal celebrating the work of Loudreaders; a collective performance experimenting with dance and place, body, environment by Soberscove Press; and a book form the Canadian Center for Architecture presenting new readings of Argentinian architect Amancio Williams.

Finally, upcoming public programs include Rethinking Architecture Education in Latin America by SALAA in Tijuana, Mexico; On Gardens: Contemplating the Relative in Space, Time, and Life Hosted by Geoffrey Bawa Trust in Colombo, Sri Lanka; Next year’s Summit by The World Around in New York; and the most recent edition of Black in Design conference, organized by the African American Student Union of Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

EXHIBITIONS (14)

PUBLICATIONS (11)

STUDENT-LED PUBLICATIONS (6)

FILM, VIDEO, AND NEW MEDIA (2)

PUBLIC PROGRAMS (5)