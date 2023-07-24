Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation

Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation

Save
Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation

The Graham Foundation announced awards to organizations worldwide, supporting 38 different projects. The projects range from exhibitions, publications, and other activations serving the public through arts and culture. Together, these projects examine various topics, platforms, and issues in contemporary architecture discourse and showcase the work of architects, artists, curators, designers, educators, and other professionals working with organizations around the world in places like Chicago, Los Angeles, Tijuana, and Beirut.

Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation - Image 2 of 7Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation - Image 3 of 7Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation - Image 4 of 7Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation - Image 5 of 7Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation - More Images+ 2

Opening this fall and funded by the Graham Foundation is the fifth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, This is a Rehearsal, curated by Floating Museum. The latest iteration of Exhibit Columbus, Public by Design, is also part of the exhibitions funded by the foundation this year. The installations in 2024 include a traveling exhibition that explores the role of architecture in reproductive justice by ArchiteXX and “Even in Arcadia”, Art Omi’s collaboration with Olalekan Jeyifous. Finally, The Institute of Contemporary Art at Virginia Common Wealth University will show Dear Mazie, an exhibition inspired by architect Amaza Lee Meredith, and the University of Texas in Austin will show The Black Home as Public Art, curated by Charles L. Davis II.

In terms of publications supported by the Graham Foundation: Provoking the Territory by Bernard Khoury; a new print and multilingual journal celebrating the work of Loudreaders; a collective performance experimenting with dance and place, body, environment by Soberscove Press; and a book form the Canadian Center for Architecture presenting new readings of Argentinian architect Amancio Williams.

Related Article

Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Participant List for its 5th Edition

Finally, upcoming public programs include Rethinking Architecture Education in Latin America by SALAA in Tijuana, Mexico; On Gardens: Contemplating the Relative in Space, Time, and Life Hosted by Geoffrey Bawa Trust in Colombo, Sri Lanka; Next year’s Summit by The World Around in New York; and the most recent edition of Black in Design conference, organized by the African American Student Union of Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

EXHIBITIONS (14)

  • ArchiteXX
  • Art Omi
  • Chicago Architecture Biennial
  • Chicago Architecture Center
  • Citygroup
  • Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
  • Del Vaz Projects
  • Dia Art Foundation
  • Elmhurst Art Museum
  • Landmark Columbus Foundation
  • The Renaissance Society
  • SPACES
  • University of Texas at Austin— School of Architecture
  • Virginia Commonwealth University Foundation

PUBLICATIONS (11)

  • a83
  • Canadian Centre for Architecture
  • Dark Matter U
  • Dongola
  • i press
  • LIGA—Space for Architecture
  • Loudreaders
  • New York Review of Architecture
  • Soberscove Press
  • University of Illinois at Chicago— School of Architecture
  • Victoria and Albert Museum

STUDENT-LED PUBLICATIONS (6)

  • Paprika!
  • Rice University—School of Architecture
  • Toronto Metropolitan University
  • University of California, Berkeley— Architecture Department
  • University of California, Los Angeles—Department of Architecture and Urban Design
  • University of Southern California— School of Architecture

FILM, VIDEO, AND NEW MEDIA (2)

  • Architectural Association School of Architecture
  • The School of Architecture

PUBLIC PROGRAMS (5)

  • Association of Architecture
  • Organizations
  • Geoffrey Bawa Trust Harvard University— Graduate School of Design, African American Student Union
  • SALAA
  • The World Around

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Graham Foundation Supports 38 Projects, Exhibitions, Publications and Public Programs Focusing on Architecture's Role in Culture Creation" 24 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004443/graham-foundation-supports-38-projects-exhibitions-publications-and-public-programs-focusing-on-architectures-role-in-culture-creation> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags