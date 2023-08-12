Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior PhotographyPakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair, Brick, Facade, Windows, ArchPakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows, BeamPakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, GardenPakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  • Architects: Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manolo R. Solís
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artesano MX, Eurovent, Galería urbana, Ixina, Mosaicos La Peninsular, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architect: Francisco Bernés Aranda, Fabián Gutiérrez Cetina
  • Construction: Rosa Balam
  • Design Team: Jorge Peón Patrón
  • City: Mérida
  • Country: Mexico
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography
© Manolo R. Solís
Plan - Ground floor
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Image 31 of 35
Plan - Ground floor
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manolo R. Solís

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Pakaal is an old house dating from the beginning of the 20th century. It is located in one of the most important streets of the city of Mérida, Mexico, and in one of its oldest neighborhoods. 

© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Manolo R. Solís
Plan - Upper floor
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Image 32 of 35
Plan - Upper floor
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Manolo R. Solís

Upon entering the residence, in the first corridor with 5-meter-high ceilings and original wooden beams and joists, we find the living room in which a painting by Pedro Friedeberg is displayed. The floor design was made specifically for the house, using three different models to create a unique pattern. This part of the project was the only one that was completely restored, while a more contemporary intervention was carried out in the following spaces.

© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Manolo R. Solís
Section - A
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Image 33 of 35
Section - A
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair, Brick, Facade, Windows, Arch
© Manolo R. Solís

In which was the second corridor of the house, we can find the service area in the covered part and in the uncovered part a water feature with a floating stone pathway which is located on the site that once housed a French tiled roof, leaving as witnesses an old load-bearing wall and damp stains on the finishes. 

© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Chair
© Manolo R. Solís
Section - B
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Image 34 of 35
Section - B
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Manolo R. Solís

Crossing the “stone bridge”, you reach a small garden that connects to the kitchen and the covered terrace. It is in these areas of the house where the decision is made to respect the old ruins but incorporate new materials and construction systems, "settling" on the old masonry walls, a frame of metal “I” beams and on this, the new roof with chukum finishing. 

© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Manolo R. Solís
Section - C
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Image 35 of 35
Section - C
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Manolo R. Solís

The interior walls of the kitchen preserve their original finishes, contrasting with the modern design of the custom made kitchen and the pasta tile floor. 

© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís

The same aesthetic and structural criteria of the kitchen are applied in this area of the residence, leaving the old stone walls as they were found, complementing them with stone floors in neutral tones. This area works as an outdoor kitchen and dining room and has a wood-fired oven for pizzas and a grill, enjoying the view of the garden and the chukum pool where a tzalam wooden deck floats on the water and in which a beautiful play of light and shadow is projected from the leaves of a sour orange tree or Pak`áal in Mayan.

© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Facade
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography
© Manolo R. Solís

The private part of the house in the back area comes from the idea of respecting the existing vegetation, so the five rooms, including the master one, were distributed around the trees that were along the lot. The volumetry of this area is more sober and pure, creating extruded cubes with different textures.  The guest area is the only one with two levels in the entire residence and the textures used in the cubes are glass and chukum, where a staircase right in the middle acts as the guiding axis where the views run towards the back garden.

© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Patio
© Manolo R. Solís

Integrating the past with the present, creating a balance between the natural and the built environment, and mixing traditional and modern materials, Casa Pakaal seeks to respect the history, nature, and its context, creating different environments and atmospheres for the enjoyment of each one of its spaces.

© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís
Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Manolo R. Solís

Houses
Cite: "Pakaal House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción" [Casa Pakaal / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción] 12 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

