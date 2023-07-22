Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales

House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales

Save
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales

House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior PhotographyHouse in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior PhotographyHouse in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior PhotographyHouse in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Mojácar, Spain
  • Client: José Luís González Martínez
  • Collaborating Architects: Alejandro Cervilla García, Ignacio Aguirre López, Tommaso Campiotti, Alfonso Guajardo-Fajardo Cruz, María Pérez de Camino Díez, Sara Fernández de Trucios, Joan Suñé, David Vera García
  • Structural Engineer: Andrés Rubio Morán
  • Engineering: Francisco Armesto
  • Constructor: José Manuel Lobo Rull
  • Contractor: Grupo Albaida
  • Construction Manager: Manuela García
  • Quality Control: WHS S.L, ICOM, Evintes
  • City: Mojácar
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography, Facade
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 19 of 42
Site plan
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 39 of 42
Model
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Exterior Photography, Windows, Coast
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. After four years of intense work, we finished the construction of a house in Mojácar. And to top it off, Javier Callejas, our architect, and photographer, has taken a beautiful photo report that captures the spirit that beats there very well. 

Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 34 of 42
Sketches
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 40 of 42
Model
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 20 of 42
Axo
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas

The house tries to bring to life the spirit that Roberto Puig planted there in his day: a Mediterranean village stepped in a beautiful cascade of white volumes facing the sea. This is precisely what our house does. 

Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 21 of 42
Plans
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 27 of 42
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas

It is a steep plot, like all of them, between two stepped buildings, like all of them. And complying punctually with the existing regulations. Once again, we wanted to build the most beautiful architecture possible here. 

Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 32 of 42
Sketches
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 30 of 42
Section

Our construction also stepped on the four existing levels between the two streets, the upper and the lower one. On the upper street, we only build one floor, although the regulations allow us to build two, so as not to obstruct the views of the neighbor behind. On the lower street, we logically unify the first two levels. 

Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 28 of 42
Section
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 29 of 42
Section
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas

In our "cascade of volumes," two terrace platforms appear, which open onto the corresponding rooms. The terrace railings have the height of a table and offer a generous horizontal surface, finished in resistant white limestone. Everything is painted white with lime, and the floors of all the terraces are made of white limestone. From the outside, from the sea, this new house looks like another piece of the village. 

Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 35 of 42
Sketches
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 36 of 42
Sketches
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas

The interior is dominated by a double-height vertical space, well-proportioned. In it, we open gaps that, like traps, collect the sunlight that penetrates there in a wonderful symphony. Nothing more and nothing less. 

Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Interior Photography, Closet
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 41 of 42
Model
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 31 of 42
Elevation
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Javier Callejas

The work has been long and confirms the assertion that the greatest virtue an architect must have today is patience.

Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Exterior Photography
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Image 18 of 42
Render
Save this picture!
House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales - Exterior Photography
© Javier Callejas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alberto Campo Baeza
Office
Modesto Sánchez Morales
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "House in Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales" [Casa en Mojácar / Alberto Campo Baeza + Modesto Sánchez Morales] 22 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004399/house-in-mojacar-alberto-campo-baeza-plus-modesto-sanchez-morales> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags