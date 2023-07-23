Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Interviews
  3. The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon

The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon

Save
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design are joined by Lou Maxon, Founder of Maxon House, to discuss his story as a client; the process of building a house; hiring Olson Kundig as their architect; working with contractors; building a studio on railroad tracks; tips for being a client; and more!

Related Article

The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Tom Kundig

The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 2 of 28The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 3 of 28The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 4 of 28The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 5 of 28The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - More Images+ 23

Highlights and Timestamps

(00:00) Background 

(05:27) Purchasing land and moving 

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 8 of 28
Maxon Studio. Image © Aaron Leitz
Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 14 of 28
Maxon Studio. Image © Aaron Leitz

(23:56) Working with Architects for the first time 

(32:24) Hiring Olson Kundig 

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 4 of 28
Maxon Studio. Image © Aaron Leitz
Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 7 of 28
Maxon Studio. Image © Aaron Leitz
Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 6 of 28
Maxon Studio. Image © Aaron Leitz

I don’t think Tom is a troublemaker, but I do think he does investigate the edges, and he is very comfortable with the right kind of client collaborator to know the questions to ask. (35:33)

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 3 of 28
Maxon Studio. Image © Aaron Leitz

(58:45) Hiring a Contractor

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 12 of 28
Maxon House. Image © Nic Lehoux

As clients, from a design perspective, we’re paying this fee to Olson Kundig, and so we’re investing in their vision of our program. For me, it was always very important [to], in the time allotted, save the design they created? Meaning we’re not going to value engineer out everything we’ve already paid for. (01:04:25)

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 26 of 28
Maxon House. Image © Nic Lehoux

(01:14:45) Surprising aspects of collaborating with an architect

The phase between schematic and design development is probably the biggest leap. (01:17:21)

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 24 of 28
Maxon House. Image © Nic Lehoux

(01:40:36) Lessons learned during the process

You’re not designing for today, you’re designing for the future, and you really have to design it for the people that are going to live there for the longest. (01:43:36)

(01:47:31) Maxon Studio

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon - Image 23 of 28
Maxon House. Image © Nic Lehoux

Check out The Second Studio Podcast's previous editions.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
The Second Studio Podcast
Author

#Tags

NewsInterviews
Cite: The Second Studio Podcast. "The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Lou Maxon" 23 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004385/the-second-studio-podcast-interview-with-lou-maxon> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from ourYouTube Channel


世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags