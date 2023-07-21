Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture

Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture

Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, GardenRange Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRange Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, BeamRange Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Interior Photography, ChairRange Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - More Images+ 40

Houses, Residential
Ottawa, Canada
Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Killeen | RELM

Text description provided by the architects. Range Life is a contemporary bungalow designed to house a young family in Ottawa's established Glabar Park neighborhood. Various design and detailing strategies were implemented to blur the interior and exterior and yield a home that captures both the openness of roaming outdoors with the safety of enclosure.

Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Killeen | RELM
Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Image 44 of 45
Ground Floor Plan
Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Killeen | RELM

Visibility from the street to the inside of the home is minimized through the dramatic vertical cuts into the façade, oblique angles to gracious views, a deeply-carved roof with protective overhangs, interior screening mechanisms, and careful functional programming.

Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Killeen | RELM
Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© Killeen | RELM

Despite the restrictive covenants governing this particular street, Range Life allows for playful moments that create a dynamic home for the family and visitors alike. Thoughtful illumination strategies allow natural light and shadow to be emphasized from dawn to dusk against the white exterior form and glass.

Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden
© Killeen | RELM

Cite: "Range Life Home / RELM Builders + PLOTNONPLOT Architecture" 21 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

