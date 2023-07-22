Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Kitchen, Chair, BeamAriramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamAriramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaAriramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ChairAriramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Alto da Lapa, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio BRA Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  195
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dimlux, Dpot, Etel, Hunter Douglas, Lumini, REKA
  • Lead Architects: André Di Gregório, Rodrigo Maçonilio
Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. We were invited to intervene in an apartment in a building located in the Lapa neighborhood. Among the residents' requests was something that would bring identity to their home, something that would be easily recognized and identified by friends and family when they visited. Hence the idea of designing a roof for the living areas was born. It was executed in a wooden structure in a gable shape, with a closure made of tauari wood boards. The element - besides providing surprise and prominence - brings comfort and, according to the residents: "a feeling of a house in the heights."

Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Image 26 of 27
Plan
Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Maíra Acayaba

In the dining room, the roof delicately rests on a custom-made furniture piece, serving as a dining support, china cabinet, buffet - covered with brushed national basalt stone - object support, and, finally, access door to the powder room. The powder room is adorned with neutral colors to highlight the wall lamp and the vanity is designed with brushed national basalt stone. In the living room, the roof extends from the rectangular limit of its entirety and reinforces the protrusion of the plant (nook) where we placed the green sofa - one of the colors of the Ariramba bird, which gives the project its name. Furniture designed by Brazilian designers sets the tone in this environment. In the balcony, to enhance the "feeling of a house in the heights," we chose stone flooring arranged in a mosaic pattern. The landscaping emphasizes the use of the balcony as a garden.

Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Maíra Acayaba
Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Image 27 of 27
Diagram
Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Maíra Acayaba

For the barbecue area, we demarcated the cooking area with national basalt stone. The barbecue grill, flooring, and bench are covered with this material. The kitchen also features the same material on the countertop, backsplash, and support shelf. The master suite has white textured walls and tauari wood cabinetry on the bed, headboard, and dressing table. The child's bedroom has a green mineral texture and wallpaper with graphic illustrations.

Ariramba Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba

Project location

Address:Alto da Lapa, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Estúdio BRA Arquitetura
