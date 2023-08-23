FA House / Rocco Arquitetos

-
Architects: Rocco Arquitetos
- Area: 5274 ft²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Manuel Sá
-
Manufacturers: Portobello, Salatino Dejavite
- Lead Architct: Giancarlo Rocco
- Project Consultancy: Luciano Ciampolini Rocco
- Project Team: Ana Lúcia Pasquali Rocco, Adriana Gomes Garcia
- Structural Design: Luiz Henrique Giongo
- City: Ibiúna
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. A house to welcome friends! This was the client's main request and the premise that guided the entire project.
With the intention of preserving the tranquility in the intimate areas, the program was arranged in two separate blocks: the main one, responsible for housing the social areas, and the other where the 6 bedrooms are located on two floors. Among them is the volume that houses the main entrance and the stairs leading to the second floor.
In the main volume, a large glass panel arranged at the top allows generous natural light to enter the entire room. Living, dining and a barbecue area occupy a large and integrated space. Facing one side is the TV room, which can be closed off through sliding doors. Large glass doors at the front and back allow full integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. At the back, the house opens onto a garden around a jaboticaba tree, and at the front onto the pool area.
The house has a mixed structure: steel and reinforced concrete. The roof system is composed of exposed wooden beams, thermoacoustic tiles, and slatted cumaru wood lining.