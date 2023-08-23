Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. FA House / Rocco Arquitetos

FA House / Rocco Arquitetos

Save
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos

FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, DeckFA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Beam, DeckFA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, ChairFA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, WindowsFA House / Rocco Arquitetos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ibiúna, Brazil
  • Architects: Rocco Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5274 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Portobello, Salatino Dejavite
  • Lead Architct: Giancarlo Rocco
  • Project Consultancy: Luciano Ciampolini Rocco
  • Project Team: Ana Lúcia Pasquali Rocco, Adriana Gomes Garcia
  • Structural Design: Luiz Henrique Giongo
  • City: Ibiúna
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. A house to welcome friends! This was the client's main request and the premise that guided the entire project.

Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Manuel Sá

With the intention of preserving the tranquility in the intimate areas, the program was arranged in two separate blocks: the main one, responsible for housing the social areas, and the other where the 6 bedrooms are located on two floors. Among them is the volume that houses the main entrance and the stairs leading to the second floor.

Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© Manuel Sá

In the main volume, a large glass panel arranged at the top allows generous natural light to enter the entire room. Living, dining and a barbecue area occupy a large and integrated space. Facing one side is the TV room, which can be closed off through sliding doors. Large glass doors at the front and back allow full integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. At the back, the house opens onto a garden around a jaboticaba tree, and at the front onto the pool area.

Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Beam, Deck
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Image 25 of 26
Sections
Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Manuel Sá

The house has a mixed structure: steel and reinforced concrete. The roof system is composed of exposed wooden beams, thermoacoustic tiles, and slatted cumaru wood lining.

Save this picture!
FA House / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rocco Arquitetos
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "FA House / Rocco Arquitetos" [Casa FA / Rocco Arquitetos] 23 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004363/fa-house-rocco-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags