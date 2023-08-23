FA House / Rocco Arquitetos

+ 21

Houses • Ibiúna, Brazil Architects: Rocco Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5274 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Portobello , Salatino Dejavite

Lead Architct: Giancarlo Rocco

Project Consultancy: Luciano Ciampolini Rocco

Project Team: Ana Lúcia Pasquali Rocco, Adriana Gomes Garcia

Structural Design: Luiz Henrique Giongo

City: Ibiúna

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A house to welcome friends! This was the client's main request and the premise that guided the entire project.

With the intention of preserving the tranquility in the intimate areas, the program was arranged in two separate blocks: the main one, responsible for housing the social areas, and the other where the 6 bedrooms are located on two floors. Among them is the volume that houses the main entrance and the stairs leading to the second floor.

In the main volume, a large glass panel arranged at the top allows generous natural light to enter the entire room. Living, dining and a barbecue area occupy a large and integrated space. Facing one side is the TV room, which can be closed off through sliding doors. Large glass doors at the front and back allow full integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. At the back, the house opens onto a garden around a jaboticaba tree, and at the front onto the pool area.

The house has a mixed structure: steel and reinforced concrete. The roof system is composed of exposed wooden beams, thermoacoustic tiles, and slatted cumaru wood lining.