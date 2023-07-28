Hull Mexico Park Clubhouse / MXTAD

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
  • Architects: MXTAD, tulugar.mx
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  233
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Amy Bello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Arauco, Cesantoni, Comex, Estevez, Illux, Trimble, Vitromex
  • Lead Architects: Equipo mxtad
  • Structural Project: Grado50
  • City: Tlaxcalancingo
  • Country: Mexico
© Amy Bello
Ground Floor Plan
© Amy Bello

"Casco Parque Mexico" is a clubhouse for a housing cluster located in one of the most important, and fastest-growing residential areas in Puebla. The building was projected with two main objectives: to function as a coexistence and leisure center for inhabitants and visitors of all ages and serve as the archetype for future residences within the cluster.

© Amy Bello
Level 1
© Amy Bello

The project is planned and located to serve both as the core of the complex, and the main visual reference from the cluster's access. However, it takes advantage of the existing terrain levels and creates new natural barriers to maintain privacy within its spaces. The ground floor, half level below street level, holds the garden, children's area, common room, and pool; while the upper floor serves as a more private area, with a small gym, a coworking room, and a contemplative terrace that seize and frame the best views of its surroundings.

© Amy Bello
Section
© Amy Bello

Designed to be the iconic building inside "Parque Mexico", the project is inspired by 19th-century Mexican modernist architecture, where planes combine to form simple volumes that intersect and arrange between each other in order to create a solid-void interaction seeking visual continuity between exterior and interior spaces. The merge of all these elements, along with the use of color and natural materials provide identity not only to this building but to the entire complex.

© Amy Bello
Facade
© Amy Bello

Rustic warm-colored plasters predominate along the project, combined with the use of natural stones and light wood intending to generate a feeling of serenity and disconnection within the building. Plants offer a variety of colors, foliage, and flower types, designed to grow around the building over time. The pool terrace, a space where all these elements coexist with the water and endemic cacti, instantly became the project's favorite space.

© Amy Bello
© Amy Bello

About this office
MXTAD
Office
tulugar.mx
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Hull Mexico Park Clubhouse / MXTAD" [Casco Parque México / MXTAD] 28 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags