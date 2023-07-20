Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva

Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography, Garden

Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography
© Oddo Leandro, Nico Filgueira
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 13 of 18
Site plan
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 14 of 18
Floor plan
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography
© Oddo Leandro, Nico Filgueira

Text description provided by the architects. The magic of a place that welcomes and transforms restless minds. Transient bodies find this site the perfect refuge to calm or awaken the mind, developing ideas, desires, and dreams. Muaré is a boutique hotel that immerses you in nature and allows for unique relaxation experiences. Its gardens, bodies of water, aromas, and sounds generated the user sensations of deep connection. 

Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Oddo Leandro, Nico Filgueira
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 15 of 18
Elevations + sections
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio
© Oddo Leandro, Nico Filgueira

The architectural program consists of 26 rooms resolved in constructions with circular and pentagonal geometry, each of them resolved in a palapa with angles of 60 and 45 degrees that simplifies installations without sacrificing privacy and visual delight towards gardens and bodies of water. The architectural style evokes Central American cultures and connects them with the present using contemporary solutions mixed with local materials of low ecological impact such as stone and wood. 

Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Oddo Leandro, Nico Filgueira
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 16 of 18
Plans + details
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 17 of 18
Plans + details
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Courtyard, Forest
© Oddo Leandro, Nico Filgueira

The goal is to blend in with the environment, to be part of the natural context of the Mayan jungle, and to age alongside it. The interior design of the spaces connects with artisanal techniques of the region such as chukum (vegetable resin), henequen, carpentry, and all types of natural fabrics. Achieving a luxurious experience in harmony with different shades close to white.

Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Chair
© Oddo Leandro, Nico Filgueira
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 18 of 18
Plans
Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Oddo Leandro, Nico Filgueira

Project gallery

Project location

Address:77760 Q.R., Mexico

Taller de Arquitectura Viva
Cite: "Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva" [Hotel Muaré / Taller de Arquitectura Viva] 20 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags