World
Offices and Logistics for ENEDIS / Concorde Architecture Urbanisme

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture, Office Buildings
Miserey-Salines, France
  Program: Offices and Logistics
  Client: AnaHome Immobilier
  City: Miserey-Salines
  Country: France
Offices and Logistics for ENEDIS / Concorde Architecture Urbanisme - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Matthieu Torres

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the new technical and logistics center of Enedis develops a reflection on the articulation of programs and functions within a dense and optimized ensemble. The building, bringing together workshop, storage, and office functions, is designed around work ergonomics that meet Enedis' functional imperative. To fulfill this mission, the building cannot be limited to being exemplary in terms of functionality; it must also offer a pleasant and comfortable working environment for its occupants.

Offices and Logistics for ENEDIS / Concorde Architecture Urbanisme - Exterior Photography
© Matthieu Torres
Offices and Logistics for ENEDIS / Concorde Architecture Urbanisme - Exterior Photography
© Matthieu Torres

As this project emerges in the midst of the Covid crisis, the issue of the quality of workspaces and access to the outdoors is essential. The views and the generous terrace assert this. The use of local and environmentally responsible materials such as wood, combined with concrete, allows this building to fully align with our contemporary environmental challenges.

Offices and Logistics for ENEDIS / Concorde Architecture Urbanisme - Exterior Photography
© Matthieu Torres

The canopy, as an architectural and climatic device, creates a sheltered space around the working areas. It protects the facades from inclement weather, ensuring their durability, while also distinguishing the office program within the site.

Offices and Logistics for ENEDIS / Concorde Architecture Urbanisme - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Matthieu Torres
Offices and Logistics for ENEDIS / Concorde Architecture Urbanisme - Interior Photography
© Matthieu Torres

The project establishes a dialogue between the sleek wooden structure of the offices on the upper floor and the thickness of the concrete structure of the technical facilities on the ground floor. The wooden shelter is also part of this dialogue

Offices and Logistics for ENEDIS / Concorde Architecture Urbanisme - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Matthieu Torres
Offices and Logistics for ENEDIS / Concorde Architecture Urbanisme - Exterior Photography
© Matthieu Torres

