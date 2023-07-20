Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Italy
  5. Pharo Office Building / Park Associati

Pharo Office Building / Park Associati

Save
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati

Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapePharo Office Building / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, FacadePharo Office Building / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, FacadePharo Office Building / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnPharo Office Building / Park Associati - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Office Buildings
Milan, Italy
  • Founding Partners: Filippo Pagliani, Michele Rossi
  • Project Director: Marco Siciliano
  • Landscape Director: Marianna Merisi
  • Senior Architect: Ciro Capasso
  • Architects: Alexia Caccavella, Antonio Cinquegrana, Corrado Collura, Valerio Conti, Giancarlo Gastaldin, Lorenzo Merloni, Davide Pojaga, Marco Vitalini
  • Visualizers: Mario Frusca, Stefano Venegoni
  • Graphic Designer: Marinella Ferrari
  • General Contractor : Carron
  • Security Coordination: REAAS
  • Facades Consultant: Gualini
  • City: Milan
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Nicola Colella - Park Associati

Text description provided by the architects. Pharo, a new office building designed by Park Associati, was built on a lot that, given its crucial position along the city center access roads and its proximity to the Citylife and Portello neighborhoods, has great strategic potential for urban development. Thanks to these elements, this is a place of great interest for the evolution of Milan's urban morphology.

Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicola Colella - Park Associati

This project of urban mending was developed around the key concept of permeability, which was the leitmotif behind the volumetric decomposition of the typical urban block, in particular of the continuity of the front in Via Gattamelata. On the corner with Via Teodorico, the building is recessed from the pavement’s profile, giving life to a completely open area accessible by the public, a new reception square generated by the building’s elegant planimetric play. Barycentric with respect to the building's composition, the hall is a passageway leading to the square connecting both Piazzale Türr and Via Teodorico – an expression of the site’s high permeability.

Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marco Cappelletti

The complex is a dynamic succession of volumes sharing a single organic language, characterized on the façade by the rhythmic sequence of the jutting elements and the different material qualities of the surfaces.

Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Image 30 of 33
Floor plan

The highest volume is a 67-meter-high tower, while on the opposite side of the lot, the lowest 8-meter-high structure is designed to be an auditorium. Both volumes are lit at night, the tower resembles a lantern, a luminescent lighthouse that adds a new landmark to the cityscape.

Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Image 33 of 33
Section

The building is LEED Platinum certified, so it is extremely energy-efficient. Energy saving was also one of the main themes of the study of the façades’ design language, which alternates transparent glazed surfaces and solid surfaces in anodized aluminum sheets or perforated sheets. Within this complex of dynamic volumes, the façade sections covered in sheet metal serve the double purpose of limiting irradiation – an inevitable problem common to all-glass façades – and guaranteeing some privacy.

Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

In line with sustainability-related issues, the use of materials on the façade was kept to a minimum. The depth of the jutting sheet metal shielding elements increases as they climb from the lower floors to the upper floors, where their function of sun shading is needed most. Such size variations contribute to defining a fluid and dynamic perception of the entire building.

Save this picture!
Pharo Office Building / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Marco Cappelletti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Via Gattamelata, 30/34, 20149 Milano MI, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Park Associati
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsOfficesOffice buildingsItaly
Cite: "Pharo Office Building / Park Associati" 20 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004274/pharo-office-building-park-associati> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags