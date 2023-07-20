Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestRevitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Exterior Photography, FacadeRevitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Interior Photography, BeamRevitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, ChairRevitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hong Kong
  • Co Investigators: Edward Ng, Henry Lo, Maggie Ma
  • Project Team: Amos Chan, Lincoln Chan, Jimmy Ho, Ivan Lam, Jason Lau, Grace Lee, Miriam Lee, Jessica Li, Tian Fang, Wen Rui, Ho Nam Wong, Zackary Yuen
  • Elective: Chan In Iong, Chan King Hei, Cheung Hiu Yan, Choy Yat Hei, Erica Kwong, Nelson Lam, Shuman Rao, Tang Kin Pong, Tian Fang, Teresa Tin, Tong Yan Tung, Wai Prudence, Weiqi Wan, Brian Wong, Xing Jiao, Jason Yan, Yau Yi Kin
  • Summer Elective: Kenny Chan, Fion Cheng, Desmond Cheung, Christine Cheung, Minia Cheung, Cheung Yuen Ying, Fung Hiu Tung, Lam Ka Lok, Lam Ying Yu, Li Yuen Ching, Liu Keqi, Tebby Liu, Ma Po Lun, Mak Miu Yin, James Tang, Tian Fang, Teresa Tin, Morris Tse, Phoebe Tse Yuen, Wen Rui, Wong Shun Hang, Vicky Wan, Ekin Yau, Yeung Ching Sui, Yung Lok Lam
  • Co Creating Regenerative Landscapes: Jack Au-Yang, Enzo Chau, Cheong Kam Seng, Cherry Cheung, Cherie Deng, Fung Hiu Tung, Nicole Lai, Tommy Li, Lucia Liu, Kammy So, Hayden Tse, Beverly Tsui
  • Fabrication Student Helpers: Emily Chan, Yammy Chan, Ian Chen, Sherry Feng, Fung Hiu Tung, Jacob Hui,Joy Koo, Kin Shing Lai, Samuel Lau, Tony Lau, Lee Meiching, Cherrie Lee, Lucia Liu, Yanni Ouyang, Shek Hoi Wa, Kiko So, Oli Wong, Wong Long Yee
  • Cuhk Student Volunteers: Karen Chan, Ho Han Yui, Calvin Huang, Berwick Lam, Lam Chui Ying, Lam Hong Ki, Lau Hiu Ying, Lee Pok Him, Anthony LEUNG, Mavis Liu, Karen Lo, Cherry Lui, Ma Cheuk Long, Sabrina NG, Kathy Pau, Kiki So, Tony Tang, Angela Tse, Wong King Yu, Wong Tik Sun, WU Yihan, Yim Wai Chaak, Yu Ho Yin
  • Collaborator: Hong Kong Institute of Construction
  • Sponsors: Countryside Conservation Office, Countryside Conservation Funding Scheme
  • Country: Hong Kong
Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Forest
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Text description provided by the architects. Project Plum Grove pioneers a university-village action-research partnership to revive the 360-year-old Hakka village of Mui Tsz Lam (MTL) in Hong Kong’s remote north-east New Territories. Literally meaning “Plum Grove”, MTL is only 25km from Mong Kok, one of the world’s densest neighborhoods. As part of a historic farming village cluster in Sha Tau Kok, the village was abandoned since mass migration abroad in the 1960s-70s. Now half-buried, its authentic cultural landscape of rowhouses, feng shui woods, and terraced fields with streams is still visible.

Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Image 41 of 46
Axo - Future
Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong

This government-funded project engaged returning villagers to kickstart MTL’s revitalization through experimental architectural demonstrations on two ruinous heritages (Old House and Mural House) strategically sited at two ends of the village.  

Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Three design principles were adopted: 1) In-situ reuse and upcycle of locally-sourced materials, including rammed-earth reconstruction, 2) Light-touch interventions, sensitive installations using scaffolding, timber-bamboo installations, and 3) Co-create participatory revitalization. Led by Thomas Chung, Associate Professor, School of Architecture, CUHK, this two-year project engaged villagers, over 120 public volunteers, and three architecture student cohorts via experiential learning, from brainstorming, co-designing, and on-site making to operation trials.

Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong

A “Blossoming Festival” celebrated the completion of the two restored houses that became multi-use settings for display, trial events, and workshops. Villagers provided stories, traditional Hakka snacks, and cultural activities to share, while students and volunteers arranged feature tours and eco-inspired events to activate the entire village. With over 200 visitors including government officials, neighboring villagers, professionals, and university dignitaries attending, the lively festival was well-received with widespread media coverage.

Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Interior Photography
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Exterior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Now with a second phase of funded restoration underway, the social impact of Project Plum Grove ranges from public talk invitations and tours to exhibitions and biennales (UABB2022 exhibiting both in Hong Kong and Shenzhen). Arguably an experiment in radical renewal, it became a catalyst for other village initiatives. These include volunteer-built communal furniture, privately-funded house rebuilding, NGO-funded communal kitchen, and playground redesign, together with other cultural and ecological projects. Regenerating Place by reconnecting People via a collaborative Process demonstrates a viable model for longer-term village revitalization in Hong Kong.

Revitalizing Mui Tsz Lam with Experimental Restorations / School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Project location

Address:Sha Tau Kok, Hong Kong

School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Courtesy of School of Architecture, the Chinese University of Hong Kong

梅子林复育计划 : 实验性建筑复修示范 / 香港中文大学建筑学院

