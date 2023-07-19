Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Italy
  5. Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati

Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati

Save
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati

Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Exterior PhotographyVertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailVertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Exterior PhotographyVertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Facade, WindowsVertigo Terrace / Park Associati - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Milan, Italy
  • Founding Partners: Filippo Pagliani, Michele Rossi
  • Project Director: Alessandro Rossi
  • Project Leader: Alberto Ficele
  • Architects: Corrado Collura, Irene Seracca Guerrieri, Enrico Sterle
  • Visualizations: Stefano Venegoni, Antonio Cavallo, Mario Frusca
  • Pools Contractor: Myrtha Pools
  • Plant Engineering: Tekser Srl
  • General Contractor : SMV Costruzioni srl
  • Security Coordination: Gruppo Prisma
  • City: Milan
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Exterior Photography
© Melania Dalle Grave e Alessandro Saletta | DSL Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The restoration project of the nhow hotel's terrace creates an original environment that extends the entertainment functions of one of the go-to venues for international design and fashion events in Milan.

Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Facade, Windows
© Nicola Colella | PARK ASSOCIATI

Vertigo, a hospitality project that completes the nhow hotel located in the Design District of Zona Tortona, entailed Park Associati dealing with the themes of water, ‘zero volume’, multifunctionality and reflections and transparency, for the purpose of creating the 'vertigo effect' that was one of the brief’s specific requests.

Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Image 12 of 15
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Image 15 of 15
Section

Characterized by three pools of bold chromatic and perceptual impact, the terrace focuses on the visitor's experiential effect, at the same time keeping in line with Park Associati's design approach, which always entails interaction with the surrounding urban context. In this case, the former General Electric industrial complex was built in Via Tortona in the 1920s.

Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Exterior Photography
© Melania Dalle Grave e Alessandro Saletta | DSL Studio
Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Stairs, Handrail
© Melania Dalle Grave e Alessandro Saletta | DSL Studio

To embed the project in its surroundings, work was centered on the macro elements of the electric turbine production plant, on the volumes, on solids and voids, and on the relationship between concave and convex, through a contemporary reinterpretation of the building and the district's industrial character.

Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Deck
© Melania Dalle Grave e Alessandro Saletta | DSL Studio

Contained by a single transparent vertical plate, the water of the main pool, which was designed to overhang completely from the building's edge, becomes a design element towards which the ‘vertigo‘ effect gravitates. The two smaller round pools act as expanses of water and, if needed, can be emptied and used for alternative functions and in different configurations, turning the solarium terrace into a space for events, aperitifs, fashion shows, and more.

Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Melania Dalle Grave e Alessandro Saletta | DSL Studio

The photographic report by the Delfino Sisto Legnani Studio (DSL Studio) offers a strongly artistic key to reading the project’s most significant characteristics – the reflections and transparencies of water and materials, the contrast between the bright and more sober colors of the surfaces' textures, the rounded shapes and the geometries marked by parallel lines.

Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Interior Photography
© Melania Dalle Grave e Alessandro Saletta | DSL Studio
Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Column
© Melania Dalle Grave e Alessandro Saletta | DSL Studio

The strengths of this representation of the project lie in the shots of the architectural details, which appear to emphasize their two-dimensionality. In these images the place becomes a 'non-place’ and the project is translated into strongly abstracted codes of great graphic impact.

Save this picture!
Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati - Interior Photography
© Melania Dalle Grave e Alessandro Saletta | DSL Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Via Tortona, 35, 20144 Milano MI, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Park Associati
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsItaly
Cite: "Vertigo Terrace / Park Associati" 19 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004214/vertigo-terrace-park-associati> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags