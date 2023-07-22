Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Mexico
  5. Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio

Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio

Save
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio

Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior PhotographyCorporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Image 3 of 20Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, GlassCorporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, TableCorporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Office Buildings
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Prototype Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaicks Mos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interface, Armstrong Ceilings, BODAQ, Comex, Concrete Lab., ILLUMILEDS, Interceramic, MAGG LUMINARIOS, Tecnolite, Tektil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Image 3 of 20
© Zaicks Mos
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Image 16 of 20
Axo
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Zaicks Mos

Text description provided by the architects. When designing and executing corporate projects, haste and time have made us lose certain qualities of being an Architect. In this work, we return to our origins for the creation of concepts, focusing very well on the client's objectives such as the tastes and needs of its members, especially focused on the sector in which it works. 

Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Zaicks Mos
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Image 17 of 20
Axo
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography
© Zaicks Mos

The operation of these offices is purely private, there are few external people who need to visit, for this reason, controlled access and specific areas that predominate as isolated blocks within a whole were implemented; with a specific use for each space, providing sets of natural + artificial lighting, framing views to the outside, distributing private areas around the perimeter and grouping together a block of recreational and multifunctional areas. 

Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Glass
© Zaicks Mos
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Image 18 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Zaicks Mos

Throughout the project we played as Barragán did, compressing and releasing heights to emphasize spaces, adding apparent and industrial installations that create different atmospheres in the same place, giving a sensation of spaciousness in general and work areas. A palette of specific finishes was used such as carpets in shades of blue, floors in concrete tones, aluminum, and corrugated sheet along with indirect lighting, managing to reflect the sector to which the client is dedicated. 

Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Zaicks Mos
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Image 19 of 20
Section - AA, BB
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Zaicks Mos

Materials resembling the design of natural wood were also incorporated, thus achieving cost savings. An important factor in the work was the recovery of tempered glass panels, which was more than 70%, thus saving costs by being reused, in addition, a special framing was designed. To reduce energy consumption, the use of Led lighting was used and the use of a programmable timer was used to achieve optimal use of energy.

Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Zaicks Mos
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Image 20 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Zaicks Mos

The ceiling was left open, thus showing the facilities and the structure, thus generating a larger space, in addition to achieving a natural air circulation. Solar control films were used on windows that help us reduce the thermal load caused by solar rays, protecting the people who work there from UV rays, as well as reducing the discoloration of furniture and carpets.

Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Zaicks Mos
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography
© Zaicks Mos

 The mixture of the materials and elements mentioned above, and the resolution of the client's needs, shaped a project that enhances the productivity of the staff, generating comfortable and attractive spaces that aim to impact the daily life of the users.

Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Sink, Chair, Beam
© Zaicks Mos
Save this picture!
Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Zaicks Mos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Prototype Architecture Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsMexico
Cite: "Corporativo IS 19 Offices / Prototype Architecture Studio" [Corporativo IS 19 / Prototype Architecture Studio] 22 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004185/corporativo-is-19-offices-prototype-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags