World
Installation I Possessió Drift / Jorge Vidal Studio

Installation I Possessió Drift / Jorge Vidal Studio

Temporary Installations
Barcelona, Spain
Installation I Possessió Drift / Jorge Vidal Studio
© José Hevia
Sketch

Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition installation developed jointly with Marria Pratts and presented in Space 13 of the Miró Foundation constitutes an inseparable combination of architecture and painting. This collaboration between artist and architect - which could well be called "The Joint" - stems from the need to transform an underground, worn-out, and mistreated space into a new narrative. 

Installation I Possessió Drift / Jorge Vidal Studio
© José Hevia
Plan

During the project process, we developed a 1/7.5 scale model in the studio, in which we could discuss and test different proposals sculpted by hand. To build the Possession, Marria proposed doing it on a 1/1 scale in the neighboring warehouse of her workshop, in order to follow the process again before finally installing it in the Miró Foundation. 

Installation I Possessió Drift / Jorge Vidal Studio
© José Hevia

That moment was magical, full of surprises and new paths. Directions that we were taking together according to the space, and led to the appearance of the paintings among the metal fabrics. Marria painted and stepped on the plates at the same time as we manipulated the final space. 

Installation I Possessió Drift / Jorge Vidal Studio
© José Hevia

These were physical and manual processes, the key to transforming the ideas from soft to something concrete and hard. Architecture is a concrete art that requires realization. And it is in this moment of construction where its body and character appear, what it wants to be. 

Installation I Possessió Drift / Jorge Vidal Studio
© José Hevia

The result of this reactive process between the two of us and the space is a set of paintings that dance and replenish, show and disappear, solidify or dissolve, all creating a new atmosphere of Drift Possession. Occupying the periphery of the space and freeing its center, Marria Pratts' works fold, tear, and crack, enveloping this basement full of marks, stains, and traces. Two hidden chapels among the fabrics generate secret spaces that we could well understand as the brain of drift thinking. 

Installation I Possessió Drift / Jorge Vidal Studio
© José Hevia

Through stainless steel sheets deployed throughout the room, not only are the works physically connected to each other, but cacophonies, dissolutions, and reflections of raw, sometimes rough, pictorial dialogues emerge, captivating and tearing apart. Atmospheric, acoustic, sensory relationships, vibrant colors that merge and dissolve the space, evoking Marria's inner world. Slaps to the viewer show the scenographic possibilities of the work of an artist with a unique and unrepeatable character.

Installation I Possessió Drift / Jorge Vidal Studio
© José Hevia

Project location

Address:Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, 08038 Barcelona, Spain

Jorge Vidal Studio
Steel

