World
Opening Up / Door Design Workshop: Luxury Craftsmanship and Innovation

Step into the world of Door Design Workshop with the 7th episode of FritsJurgens’ series Opening Up.

In this interview, Brian Durke and Josh Briere invite us to experience their showroom in Las Vegas, where they showcase the apex of luxurious craftsmanship. With years of experience, they share intriguing stories of overtrumping physics with the use of quality hardware and overcoming the challenges posed by the Nevada climate. Witness their dedication to transforming houses into functional design monuments and become inspired by their mindset that true craftsmanship nourishes the creative process. 

