World
Save
© Hiroyuki Oki

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nha Trang, Vietnam
  Architects: MM++ architects
  Area: 968
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki
  Lead Architect: My An Pham Thi
Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Nha Trang, a seaside city on Vietnam’s southeast coast, this vacation villa has a very privileged location. Carved into the hill, the 800 sqm site enjoys a unique ocean view, overlooking the bay and mountains in the background. As the final piece in the client’s collection of vacation villas, the goal was to create a unique, playful guest experience and optimize the ocean views. The overall design put an accent on the simplicity of the construction shapes. An exposed concrete slab, emanating brutalist influences, and a floating glass cube visually blending the construction with its environment.

Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki
Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Masterplan
Masterplan
Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Table, Patio
© Hiroyuki Oki

The property is accessible from the lower front of the site under a suspended swimming pool with a transparent front, adding a dramatic effect and creating a unique sense of arrival. Carved into the hill, the ground floor hosts two bedrooms, each with a private garden and Jacuzzi to balance out the lack of a panoramic view, and a media/home cinema room located in the back of the house.

Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki
Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Hiroyuki Oki
Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

The first floor, naturally ventilated, is fully open with no windows. Like a large open deck with unobstructed panoramic views, it brings a heightened outdoor/indoor experience. This floor includes the swimming pool, a sunken living room, an entertainment corner, the dining area, and the kitchen. By merging all these functions, the villa can be operated like a small boutique hotel. Each element (the swimming pool, the staircase, the kitchen, the sunken living room) has been carefully designed with natural materials and/or innovative solutions. The mirror ceiling, with its multiple reflections, brings the surrounding vegetation and landscape into the villa.

Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Hiroyuki Oki

With large floor-to-ceiling windows, the five bedrooms on the second floor are fully immersed in the scenery. All the bathrooms are open, separated from the bedroom with a partition wall. Interiors are minimalist and the bedrooms provide a sensation of floating above the immensity of the surrounding landscape, all to emphasize the guest experience.

Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Hiroyuki Oki
Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

The rooftop, like the first floor, adds some entertainment activities with a large Jacuzzi opened to the sky, a golf put, and a sandy outdoor sun lounge. In contrast with the simplicity of the construction shapes, the multiple aesthetic effects and functional elements intend to create an unforgettable guest experience, whilst maximizing the primary value of the villa which is the beauty of the scenery you can enjoy from every corner.

Sky Villa / MM++ architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

About this office
MM++ architects
Office

Cite: "Sky Villa / MM++ architects" 22 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004142/sky-villa-mm-plus-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags