Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects

Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects

Save
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects

Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Exterior PhotographyContact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Exterior PhotographyContact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Interior Photography, BeamContact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, BeamContact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop
Nikko, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Koichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. This project includes an eating and drinking space where visitors can enjoy light meals made from local ingredients by kitchen cars and a designed building that is under a "Kawara" tiled roof, with a backyard and restrooms necessary for operation, and a plaza to welcome people.

Save this picture!
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Column, Beam
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Image 20 of 21
2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Koichi Torimura

The site is located in Nikko City, Tochigi Prefecture. Located along the Nikko Kaido Road connecting “Nikko Toshogu Shrine” and “Nikko Station", where many tourists pass. As a layout of the site, arrange the kitchen car near the street and the building that is Eating and drinking space is on the back of the site to allow the tourists walking along the street to casually stop by.

Save this picture!
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Exterior Photography
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Image 21 of 21
Section A
Save this picture!
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Exterior Photography
© Koichi Torimura

The architecture was inspired by Nikko's famous "Irohazaka Winding Road" and consists of a meandering staircase. There is a shrine and hot springs in Nikko which is one of the most famous historical cities in Japan. Therefore, Considering the city scenery, volume made of local cedar wood, and a Kawara tiled roof, can imagine the traditional materiality. As the structure, To design an open space, the wall is made of steel brace, and part of the wall structure is made of plywood. The roof is made of a wooden brace and can be seen in the Kawara tiled roof from people seating on the stairs.

Save this picture!
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Koichi Torimura

This place has been opened during Coronavirus under the influence. However, the building has a semi-outdoor space, so people can stop by there and enjoy a meal easily. This project's title names “Contact Nikko” which means people can gather through the local people, food, culture, and history of Nikko. This place can be a new park that is gathering many types of "Contact". This project is inspired by the Nikko element, We hope this place will be part of a famous spot in Nikko.

Save this picture!
Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Exterior Photography
© Koichi Torimura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nikko, Tochigi, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Takanori Ineyama Architects
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopJapan
Cite: "Contact Nikki - Café / Takanori Ineyama Architects" 20 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004088/contact-nikki-cafe-takanori-ineyama-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags