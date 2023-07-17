Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Arch, ColumnHouse of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, ArcadeHouse of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior PhotographyHouse of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - More Images+ 22

Office Buildings, Restoration
Cartagena, Spain
  Architects: Estudio Huma
  Area:  1050
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    David Frutos
  Lead Architects: Jose Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Frutos
Elevation
Elevation
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The work is about the restoration of Casa Dorda, an old 18th-century convent built for the Carmelite nuns. The intervention highlights the social transformation that society is experiencing as a result of COVID, based on a new way of relating, where humanity prevails. 

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Arch
© David Frutos
Axo
Axo
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Frutos

The project focuses on the revaluation of the palace's ground floor, justified by its value as a heritage of the city, from its status as a cultural interest. The restoration is motivated to accommodate the new headquarters of the city's water company, which, after the pandemic, is motivated to create a new management system based on attention and service to the citizen, where they feel safe and accompanied; loved and respected, through the creation of places of tranquility that calm; and promote a new communication in the every day, based on human relationships, from where they can speak and be heard. 

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Beam
© David Frutos
Diagram
Diagram
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Arcade
© David Frutos

Water justifies the purpose of the project. It is from the water that the palace takes on its new life today, in the firm will to reflect its dormant spirit. Thus, the new materials used seek to represent water as a link. 

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Brick, Arcade, Column, Arch
© David Frutos
Diagram
Diagram
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch
© David Frutos

Glass represents the transparency of water. Used as a resource to classify the different spaces for use, through the creation of light wells; resulting in an open, fluid, and dynamic space in its transitions. These courtyards, executed with this luminous transparent skin, define an area where vegetation grows, relieving the sensation of a closed interior space and promoting the well-being of work, from an airy space surrounded by nature. Glass is used to create furniture; in work tables, in the public service counter, and in the employees' office; executed through a triple layer of tempered glass, to which the intermediate layer is broken on-site, in order to provoke that wet effect of a water droplet sustained over time. 

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Column
© David Frutos
Site plan
Site plan
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography
© David Frutos

Terrazzo represents water's resilience in its adaptation to form. Used as flooring and executed on-site through a mass of white cement and sand, mixed with selected and dyed aggregate in its core with a bluish pigment as a subtle nod to water. 

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© David Frutos
Section
Section
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Facade
© David Frutos

Aluminum represents the reflection of water. The mirror that shows everything, is arranged on the ceiling, walls, and existing pillars. Creating an infinite space from where the light in its reflection turns the area into a continuous kaleidoscope. 

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography
© David Frutos
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Facade
© David Frutos

The tensioned canvas represents the immateriality of water. Creating a continuous mirror without joints, which reflects everything that approaches it. The void that reflects everything, from where space is amplified. 

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior Photography
© David Frutos
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Column
© David Frutos

Under the slogan of "building with water," water constructs the facades through continuous waterfalls that bathe the glass in their windows facing the street. Water justifies this new life and nourishes our emotions, becoming the maximum exponent of life.

House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Column
© David Frutos
House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography
© David Frutos

Project location

Address:C. Carmen, 34, 30201 Cartagena, Murcia, Spain

Estudio Huma
Glass Steel Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Restoration Spain

"House of Waters / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez" [Casa de las aguas / Estudio Huma + José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez] 17 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

