Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Petraia House / ARGDL

Petraia House / ARGDL

Save
Petraia House / ARGDL

Petraia House / ARGDL - Exterior Photography, WindowsPetraia House / ARGDL - Exterior PhotographyPetraia House / ARGDL - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, ColumnPetraia House / ARGDL - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsPetraia House / ARGDL - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Tapalpa, Mexico
  • Architects: ARGDL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  265
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juan Manuel McGrath
  • Lead Architect: Saúl Cruz
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Juan Manuel McGrath
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Image 22 of 28
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Juan Manuel McGrath

Text description provided by the architects. It is located near the town of Los Espinos, Tapalpa. The project is conceived as a reinterpretation of vernacular architecture built with stone and wood.

Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Exterior Photography
© Juan Manuel McGrath
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Image 23 of 28
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Juan Manuel McGrath

Its morphology consists of two double-height ships and a glass corridor that connects them. 

Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Courtyard
© Juan Manuel McGrath
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Image 24 of 28
Roof plan
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Manuel McGrath

The spatial arrangement of the day ship consists of a mezzanine that contains a rest space, and on the ground floor, all social spaces are connected, achieving an axis of coexistence that consists of a kitchen-dining-living room, and in its most closed part contains bathroom and service modules.

Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Exterior Photography
© Juan Manuel McGrath
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Image 25 of 28
Sections
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Column
© Juan Manuel McGrath

Meanwhile, the night ship contains a TV room visually linked to a patio that allows soft light to bathe the interior. In addition, it has a bedroom and a full bathroom. 

Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Juan Manuel McGrath
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Image 26 of 28
Main facade
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Juan Manuel McGrath

On the second level, the master bedroom with its personal bathroom was generated as the most intimate space in the house without sacrificing the privacy of the users. 

Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Juan Manuel McGrath
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Image 27 of 28
Elevations
Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Interior Photography, Door, Column
© Juan Manuel McGrath

The materiality consists of three base elements: local stone to generate the main volumes; regional pine present in roofs and frames; and glass to achieve internal transparency with the landscape. With this, the objective of having minimal impact on the environment and mimicking the cabin with nature is achieved.

Save this picture!
Petraia House / ARGDL - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Table, Beam, Bed
© Juan Manuel McGrath

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ARGDL
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Petraia House / ARGDL" [Casa Petraia / ARGDL] 15 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004047/petraia-house-argdl> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags