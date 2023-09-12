Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG

Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG

Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG

Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Forest, WindowsLost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Interior PhotographyLost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairLost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels
Jiangjin District, China
  • Architects: Architects KONGKONG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xuguo Tang, ddw, Dandan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Benjamin Moore, CDN Lighting, Chai
  • Lead Architects: Quan Gan
  • Consultants: Tao Liu(structure), Zhaojun Yan(engineering)
  • Interior: Kong_architects
  • Decoration: Lost villa design team
  • Construction: Yizhen Wan, Xiangwei Quan, Wu, Xiaoxiang Ji
  • Design Team: Feng Le, Jun Pei, Xi Sun, Changqing Yang
  • Collaborator: wish studio
  • Design Team (Wish Studio): Dawei Dong, Kaicheng Zhai, Fengshan Xu
  • Clients: Lost Villa Hotel Management Company
  • Gross Built Area: 2021.06 - 2023.05
  • City: Jiangjin District
  • Country: China
Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Xuguo Tang

Text description provided by the architects. Simianshan Town, Jiangjin, Chongqing——"Because it is surrounded by mountains on all sides, and the valleys are criss-cross, it is named for the mountains." The first mountain-dwelling resort of the Lost Villa（the Hotel Management Company）  in Southwest China is located here. Kong_architects was invited to design for the project. The owner hopes to arrange 24 guest rooms in the project, and most of the  rooms with private hot spring pools. It is also necessary to configure a big dining room, coffee bar, tea room, swimming pool, kitchen, storage room, staff dormitory, parking spaces and other supporting facilities.

Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows
© ddw
Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Xuguo Tang

The project site is located in a U-shaped mountain valley with an opening facing west. where you can watch the sunset .  we used the foundations of the old cabins to build new buildings, and the location of the buildings remained unchanged. The terraced fields and fruit trees planted by the farmer in the past have been preserved and become the artificial-natural landscape of our entire site.

Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dandan
Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dandan

According to the mountain topography and the location of the building base, we planned and designed three groups of buildings: Guanshan(observing mountains), Yishan(rely on mountains), and Yinshan(hidden in mountains). Under these three relationships between buildings and mountains, we build a new space for man and nature. The interactive relationship allows people to gain a new perspective and new experience of communication and dialogue with nature during the wandering in buildings and spaces, forming a reconstruction of the relationship between people and mountains.

Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Xuguo Tang
Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Xuguo Tang

In terms of construction strategy, we started from respecting the terrain and climate, reduced the excavation of earthwork on the mountain, retained most of the big rocks and trees in the site, and incorporated them into the dialogue with the architectural space. The thin and large roof can protect the wall and foundation of the building in rainy, wet environments, avoiding rain erosion and splash erosion, and greatly prolonging the life of the building.

Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Xuguo Tang
Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Interior Photography
© Xuguo Tang

Meanwhile, we also create a lot of gray space, on the one hand, it can improves the ventilation and lighting, and on the other hand, it also provides enough space for people to move around at raining days.

Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Xuguo Tang
Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Xuguo Tang

We also prefer to use local materials, local rough stones to build retaining walls, red sandstone blocks for building bases, railings, and steps; Recycled old wood, old stone strips, old slates, and large wine jars are also used in our landscapes

Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Xuguo Tang

Project location

Address:Toudaohe community, Simianshan town, jiangjin district, Chongqing, China

Architects KONGKONG
Cite: "Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG" 12 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004044/lost-villa-in-simianshan-chongqing-architects-kongkong> ISSN 0719-8884

© Xuguo Tang

大乐之野 · 重庆 · 四面山 / 空崆建筑

Top #Tags