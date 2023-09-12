Lost villa in Simianshan, Chongqing / Architects KONGKONG

+ 33

Hotels • Jiangjin District, China Architects: Architects KONGKONG

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Xuguo Tang, ddw, Dandan

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Benjamin Moore , CDN Lighting , Chai

Lead Architects: Quan Gan

Consultants: Tao Liu(structure), Zhaojun Yan(engineering)

Interior: Kong_architects

Decoration: Lost villa design team

Construction: Yizhen Wan, Xiangwei Quan, Wu, Xiaoxiang Ji

Design Team: Feng Le, Jun Pei, Xi Sun, Changqing Yang

Collaborator: wish studio

Design Team (Wish Studio): Dawei Dong, Kaicheng Zhai, Fengshan Xu

Clients: Lost Villa Hotel Management Company

Gross Built Area: 2021.06 - 2023.05

City: Jiangjin District

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Simianshan Town, Jiangjin, Chongqing——"Because it is surrounded by mountains on all sides, and the valleys are criss-cross, it is named for the mountains." The first mountain-dwelling resort of the Lost Villa（the Hotel Management Company） in Southwest China is located here. Kong_architects was invited to design for the project. The owner hopes to arrange 24 guest rooms in the project, and most of the rooms with private hot spring pools. It is also necessary to configure a big dining room, coffee bar, tea room, swimming pool, kitchen, storage room, staff dormitory, parking spaces and other supporting facilities.

The project site is located in a U-shaped mountain valley with an opening facing west. where you can watch the sunset . we used the foundations of the old cabins to build new buildings, and the location of the buildings remained unchanged. The terraced fields and fruit trees planted by the farmer in the past have been preserved and become the artificial-natural landscape of our entire site.

According to the mountain topography and the location of the building base, we planned and designed three groups of buildings: Guanshan(observing mountains), Yishan(rely on mountains), and Yinshan(hidden in mountains). Under these three relationships between buildings and mountains, we build a new space for man and nature. The interactive relationship allows people to gain a new perspective and new experience of communication and dialogue with nature during the wandering in buildings and spaces, forming a reconstruction of the relationship between people and mountains.

In terms of construction strategy, we started from respecting the terrain and climate, reduced the excavation of earthwork on the mountain, retained most of the big rocks and trees in the site, and incorporated them into the dialogue with the architectural space. The thin and large roof can protect the wall and foundation of the building in rainy, wet environments, avoiding rain erosion and splash erosion, and greatly prolonging the life of the building.

Meanwhile, we also create a lot of gray space, on the one hand, it can improves the ventilation and lighting, and on the other hand, it also provides enough space for people to move around at raining days.

We also prefer to use local materials, local rough stones to build retaining walls, red sandstone blocks for building bases, railings, and steps; Recycled old wood, old stone strips, old slates, and large wine jars are also used in our landscapes