Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House M / Ayami Takada Architects

House M / Ayami Takada Architects

Save
House M / Ayami Takada Architects

House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeHouse M / Ayami Takada Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, WindowsHouse M / Ayami Takada Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse M / Ayami Takada Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse M / Ayami Takada Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shizuoka, Japan
  • City: Shizuoka
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Vincent Hecht

Text description provided by the architects. The site at the corner of an urbanization control area has no neighboring buildings next to it, and the expanse of space of the surrounding roads and fields gives the impression of occupied space, even though the ownership is different, and in fact, the space is used in an expansive manner. Although the existing building was relatively new, there were many areas that needed to be improved in terms of specifications and layout, and since the client wished to change their residence, we planned to create a completely different environment through expansion and renovation rather than rebuilding.

Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Image 23 of 27
Plans
Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Exterior Photography
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Image 27 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Vincent Hecht

Taking advantage of the topography of the river breakwater bank and the privilege of having a panoramic view of the landscape beyond, we added a transparent box that creates a gentle boundary between the inside and outside. The first floor of the existing building was extended to create a spacious living room, around which a buffer with the garden and terrace was added by three types of translucent spaces made of polycarbonate, creating a layered composition. Each translucent space was designed according to its use, just as plastic greenhouses on farmland are designed to have different performances depending on the variety and time of year in which they are grown.

Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Vincent Hecht

The roof of the approach to the entrance is made of polycarbonate with different degrees of transparency, allowing soft light to filter through the trees. The eaves of the carport, which are designed as an integral part of the building and do not detract from the exterior, form a bright and cozy place that is not exposed to direct sunlight. A sunroom enclosed in polycarbonate is planned outside the laundry room, with a flip-up folding door and horizontal folding door that can be used as eaves, and an earthen floor for sitting, creating a continuous space with the garden. The sunroom is equipped with a solar power generation system that does not require a power supply and can be used even during dark hours by hanging light from a clothesline.

Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Image 25 of 27
Diagram 02
Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Vincent Hecht

The translucent walls of the south-facing, large-opening, view-enhancing detached house are bright during the day even without lighting, and at night the exterior walls emit light like lanterns, illuminating the surroundings and transforming the rural landscape. In the living room, which extends three-dimensionally, family members can spend their time as they wish in an integrated space that creates a sense of appropriate distance, and a diversity of different shapes, colors, and textures.

Save this picture!
House M / Ayami Takada Architects - Exterior Photography
© Vincent Hecht

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ayami Takada Architects
Office

Materials

WoodPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House M / Ayami Takada Architects" 17 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004041/house-m-ayami-takada-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags