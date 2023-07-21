Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Japan
  5. TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

Save
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Exterior Photography, Lighting, CityscapeTODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, GardenTODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, BeamTODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, ChairTODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Grocery Store, Retail Interiors
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects: Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
  • Project Team: Makoto Kohno, Yang Xuan
  • City: Shibuya City
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, Garden
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. TODAY’S SPECIAL is a simple, not-too-fancy store evoking a sense of everyday life but offering the excitement of a once-in-a-lifetime encounter. It gives one a sense of anticipation before even going to the store,  like, "Maybe they have what I have been looking for if I go there." And when one goes there, it makes them feel, "Maybe this is what I really wanted."

Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, Beam
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Image 24 of 25
Plan
Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Takumi Ota

We placed fixtures of various textures, heights, and sizes to create a sense of circulation while bringing out "noise" elements generally hidden behind the scenes to the sales floor to generate a sense of movement and bustle, akin to the vibrancy of a marché. And, as with other Today's Special stores, we attempted to dismantle the flimsy infill and reduced it to the skeleton to highlight the non-decorative nature and the raw materiality. 

Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Table
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Image 25 of 25
Sections
Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

This Ebisu store required smokeproof hanging walls because the store section was large, and the shared space of the building crossed the leased space. We came up with the minimalist solution: LGS (light gauge steel) framing combined with smokeproof sheeting.

Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Takumi Ota

Based on this idea, we used light LGS as one of the key elements in the room to accentuate the smokeproof hanging walls. We also added main counters of stacked bricks in some places.

Save this picture!
TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Cityscape
© Takumi Ota

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:4-chōme-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0013, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
Jo Nagasaka
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreGrocery StoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsJapan
Cite: "TODAY’S SPECIAL Ebisu Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka" 21 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004031/todays-special-ebisu-store-schemata-architects-plus-jo-nagasaka> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags