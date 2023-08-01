Molí House/ Sagristà-Simó

+ 12

Technical Architect: Antonio Gallego Torres

Construction: Miquel Simó Plomer

City: La Puebla

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Molí is located in a landscape environment of great agricultural use, an irrigated area that forms the "Marjals" of Sa Pobla that presents a perspective where the geometry and regularity of the different plots predominate. It is a highly worked landscape, open, flat, and limited on the horizon by the imposing Serra de Tramuntana. The horizontality of the landscape is only punctuated by the sets of mill towers to draw the water and the pond to store it.

This habitable space is located in this context, generated from the incorporation of the attributes that make up traditional architecture (patios, walls, latticework, vines, etc.), forming the framework where a young couple of teachers and their families are. Fleeing from formal approximations, the house assumes the value of the relationship with the place, being located longitudinally at the bottom of the plot, perpendicular to the access road, and freeing up the maximum amount of cultivation space, integrating the nearby mill and pond. This relationship is achieved with the use of sandstone, present in most agricultural buildings in the area, which textures the exterior volume. It consists of a ground floor built at ground level, structured around two large patios, one at each end, which filter the relationship with the nearest landscape.

The distribution uses the open orientation towards the southwest to locate the day areas, reserving the northeast part for the bedrooms. A fluid space runs longitudinally through the entire house, housing the most multipurpose use parts: the study, and access through a porch garage. in the center, it is possible to enjoy the cross-sectional view of the landscape: an orchard for private use and the distant mountain. Few materials are used inside, a local natural stone paving from Binissalem, collects different wooden elements (cupboards, sliders,...) to give warmth and flexibility at the same time.