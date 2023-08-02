Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota

Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Sports Interiors
El Garrobo, Spain
  Architects: Liangliang Chen, Sergio Mota
  Area:  120
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Alda
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Enscape, Cype, Trimble Navigation
  Engineering: Antonio Onieva Molina
  Consultants: Ramón Álvarez de la Gala
  Collaborators: Fernando Pérez Dávila
  Clients: Ayuntamiento El Garrobo
  City: El Garrobo
  Country: Spain
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Alda
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. The area designated for the changing room and auxiliary services building is planned in a raw area at the southern corner of the football field perimeter. The project proposes a rectangular construction measuring 28m in length by 5.55m in width, primarily longitudinal in nature, larger than initially anticipated in order to avoid potential conflicts with lighting towers and to create an elongated layout that approaches the main access of the football field.

Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Alda
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Image 12 of 15
Plan
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Alda

It is a modular construction, built with load-bearing walls every 3m, upon which a reinforced concrete roof collects water through a downspout on its rear facade. There are two open and covered modules that serve as access points to the different uses while allowing for visual continuity with the immediate natural surroundings. The project aims to optimize resources, which is why exposed brick is chosen for both the load-bearing walls and the main facades, serving as structure, facade, and the interior finish of the changing rooms. Light and ventilation in the different spaces are ensured through a series of louvers and upper openings in the rear section.

Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Interior Photography, Column
© Fernando Alda
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Image 13 of 15
Section
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Image 14 of 15
Section
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Beam
© Fernando Alda

On its facade facing the football field, the building adopts a curved shape that creates a sequence of seating areas, protecting spectators from southern sunlight. It also features vertical openings that ensure increased ventilation. The building is completed at its eastern end with a small lounge area that allows visitors to enjoy the football matches while enjoying a panoramic view of the town of El Garrobo.

Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fernando Alda
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Image 15 of 15
Section
Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Fernando Alda

Project location

Address:41888 El Garrobo, Sevilla, Spain

Top #Tags