Locker Rooms Pavilion / Liangliang Chen + Sergio Mota

Engineering: Antonio Onieva Molina

Consultants: Ramón Álvarez de la Gala

Collaborators: Fernando Pérez Dávila

Clients: Ayuntamiento El Garrobo

City: El Garrobo

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The area designated for the changing room and auxiliary services building is planned in a raw area at the southern corner of the football field perimeter. The project proposes a rectangular construction measuring 28m in length by 5.55m in width, primarily longitudinal in nature, larger than initially anticipated in order to avoid potential conflicts with lighting towers and to create an elongated layout that approaches the main access of the football field.

It is a modular construction, built with load-bearing walls every 3m, upon which a reinforced concrete roof collects water through a downspout on its rear facade. There are two open and covered modules that serve as access points to the different uses while allowing for visual continuity with the immediate natural surroundings. The project aims to optimize resources, which is why exposed brick is chosen for both the load-bearing walls and the main facades, serving as structure, facade, and the interior finish of the changing rooms. Light and ventilation in the different spaces are ensured through a series of louvers and upper openings in the rear section.

On its facade facing the football field, the building adopts a curved shape that creates a sequence of seating areas, protecting spectators from southern sunlight. It also features vertical openings that ensure increased ventilation. The building is completed at its eastern end with a small lounge area that allows visitors to enjoy the football matches while enjoying a panoramic view of the town of El Garrobo.