Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Indonesia
  5. The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios

The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios

Save
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios

The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Exterior PhotographyThe Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Deck, Beam, PatioThe Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair, PatioThe Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, PatioThe Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Mixed Use Architecture, Cowork Interiors
Kecamatan Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
  • Architects: Stilt Studios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  410
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Willem Keuppens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ateson, Bambusa, Toto
  • Lead Architect: Prayoga Arya Wirasana
  • Architectural Design Team: Putu Gitta Wisnu, Khalik Arif Thahara, Zakiatul Mukaromah
  • Interior Design Team: Frans Sihombing, Putri Sonia
  • Contractor: PT. Adi Jaya Utama
  • City: Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography
© Willem Keuppens

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled amidst the serene surroundings of Grün Resort Uluwatu – a family-run nature focussed luxury boutique resort in Uluwatu, Bali, The Octagon is Stilt Studios’ most extensive product. Departing from conventional architectural norms, this extraordinary structure embraces a distinctive octagonal shape, celebrating the intrinsic harmony found in nature. By doing so, it maximizes spatial efficiency while minimizing its ecological footprint.

Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair, Patio
© Willem Keuppens
Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Level 01
Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Willem Keuppens

“The development of Grün Resort Uluwatu exhibited a profound commitment to harmoniously coexist with nature rather than impose on it. We enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to demonstrate this in the construction of a substantial restaurant and common space with The Octagon. Our primary objective was to establish an exceptional space that fosters a connection with the natural forestry environment.” says Prayoga Arya, Lead Architectural Designer at Stilt Studios.

Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Willem Keuppens

Designed with flexibility in mind, The Octagon caters to diverse functions and adapts to evolving needs. The 140 sqm lower floor serves as a restaurant for the resort, while the open plan 200 sqm upper floor allows for seamless transitions between spaces, accommodating a variety of activities and interactions. Whether utilized as an office, a yoga class, or an event space, The Octagon effortlessly morphs to meet the demands of its occupants. This adaptability ensures its long-term relevance and fosters a sustainable and vibrant living environment.

Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Image 19 of 20
Elevation
Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Deck, Beam, Patio
© Willem Keuppens

With a pilotis concept lower floor, the upper floor appears to dance lightly above the ground. Large glass sliding doors, a circular skylight at the center, and carefully positioned apertures invite a breathtaking view of the forest inside, infusing the interiors with an abundance of natural light and establishing a seamless connection with the environment. Moreover, the open plan concept, combined with low, laid-back furniture, creates an airy and spacious feel and allows circulation to flow naturally. These create a sense of tranquility and oneness with nature.

Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Willem Keuppens
Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Image 20 of 20
Section

The Octagon’s upper floor also features an expansive decking system that encircles the structure. As user step onto the decking, they are transported into a realm where the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living blur, providing an unrivaled 360-degree panorama of mesmerizing vistas. This can also be experienced as guests of Grün Resorts Uluwatu, or as walk-in guests.

Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Willem Keuppens

The Octagon showcases an exquisite fusion of glass, steel, and reclaimed wood, imparting a distinctive character to its façade – a tropical and industrial look. The incorporation of steel not only imparts contemporary elegance but also ensures durability and recyclability. Complementing this, the use of reclaimed wood evokes a sense of history and authenticity, embodying sustainability by reducing the demand for new timber. Together, these materials create a visually captivating and environmentally responsible architectural composition.

Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Willem Keuppens

In keeping with Stilt Studios’ ethos to “lighten the impact on earth”, the Octagon utilizes prefabricated building elements and takes a conscious approach to select responsibly- sourced materials, using as many wooden materials as possible for carbon storage. On top of optimizing the process and reducing waste through prefabrication, Stilt Studios saves time and minimizes the carbon footprint in the construction process.

Save this picture!
The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Willem Keuppens

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Uluwatu Temple, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stilt Studios
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsMixed Use ArchitectureInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "The Octagon Restaurant and Workspace / Stilt Studios" 14 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003943/the-octagon-restaurant-and-workspace-stilt-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags