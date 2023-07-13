Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. China
  5. Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office

Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office

Save
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office

Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Exterior PhotographySky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, ColumnSky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Exterior PhotographySky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, ColumnSky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Infrastructure
Beijing, China
  • Chief Curator Of Moofland: Rong Zhou
  • Principals: Zhe He, James Shen, Feng Zang
  • Design Team: Yang Quanyue, Wen Hao, Lu Boge
  • Structural Consultant: Su Liu
  • Lighting Consultant: X Studio, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University
  • Landscape Consultant: Farmerson Architects
  • Drawings: Yingzi Yuan, Quanyue Yang, Hongdou Zhang
  • Client: Metro Land Corporation Ltd.
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
© People's Architecture Office

Text description provided by the architects. Sky light Public Restroom is an all-female restroom and aims to accommodate the needs of women, mothers and infants. is located at Moofland, a popular destination in Mentougou, Bejing. The public park serves as a vibrant hub for a wide range of social activities such as markets, forums, exhibitions, music, and theatrical performances.

Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Column
© Yumeng Zhu

A meandering wall encloses different compartments, forming an irregularly shaped space as a whole. The ceiling for the circulation space in the middle is lower in height and the cubicle spaces on both sides are higher to introduce more light. The entrances on either end are also greater in height than the central area. The lighting in the interior shifts and changes in relation to the curvilinear shape of the interior.

Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
© People's Architecture Office
Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Image 21 of 26
Plan
Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Column
© People's Architecture Office

Each compartment is a tapered space topped with a light well. The interior is bathed in sunlight, creating a ceremonial space that brings a sacred beauty to the most profane acts. The Sky Light Public Restroom has separate compartments for mothers and babies, and each compartment has a separate washbasin, which emphasizes inclusivity. Hand washing stations are located at each end of the common area for the convenience of visitors.

Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Concrete, Column
© Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Image 23 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

The interior wall and ceiling interfaces are all made of micro-cement to highlight the flow of light in the space. The partition doors feature a painted glass finish that provides a subtle contrast to the textured micro-cement wall surfaces. The upper and lower sides of the compartment door are not sealed, which maintains the continuity of the space inside and outside the compartment. 

Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Image 24 of 26
Axo
Save this picture!
Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Column
© People's Architecture Office

The skylights bathe the interior with sunlight and accentuate its organic form. The play of light and shadow is articulated across the curvilinear folds that encompass the space.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mentougou District, Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
People's Architecture Office
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureChina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureChina
Cite: "Sky Light Public Restroom / People's Architecture Office" 13 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003926/sky-light-public-restroom-peoples-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© People's Architecture Office

天光洗手堂 / 众建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags